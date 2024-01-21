World / Europe

There once was a chatbot named DPD that could joke and swear but not help

UK delivery firm disables AI function after irked pianist gets it to write a poem about its poor response

21 January 2024 - 16:35
by William Schomberg
London — A parcel delivery firm in Britain has disabled the artificial intelligence (AI) function in its online chat systems after a frustrated user coaxed the system into composing a poem about how bad the company’s customer service was.

“There was once a chatbot named DPD, Who was useless at providing help,” the bot wrote after Ashley Beauchamp gave up trying to get it to share a phone number for customer services and asked it to write a poem about bad chatbot service instead.

“DPD was a waste of time, And a customer’s worst nightmare,” the bot continued before concluding: “One day, DPD was finally shut down and everyone rejoiced. Finally they could get the help they needed, From a real person who knew what they were doing.”

Beauchamp, a pianist and conductor, posted his exchange with the bot on social media platform X on Thursday, since when it has been viewed 1.1-million times.

He said he initially asked the bot to tell him a joke after failing to get information about the status of a parcel and when it did he asked it to write the poem about automated customer service failings. He also encouraged the bot to swear.

Beauchamp told ITV television he had still not received the parcel. “I think they might hold it hostage now. I wouldn’t blame them,” he said. “That’s totally on me.”

DPD UK said it had used an AI element within its chat system successfully for years alongside its human customer service, but an error had occurred after a system update.

“The AI element was immediately disabled and is now being updated,” the company said in a statement reported by ITV.

Are social media ready to battle fake news surrounding multiple 2024 elections?

Since the last election cycle, the actors who abuse the platforms have got more sophisticated but the resources to tackle them have not increased
World
1 week ago

‘Human-like’ AI comes into cars at CES trade show

Car companies go all-out in a software war with sophisticated new in-vehicle virtual assistants
Life
1 week ago

What 2024 has to offer your body and mind

Preventive healthcare, especially in the form of regular exercise and a healthy diet, is likely to become more popular
Life
1 week ago

Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal

OpenAI will pay the German publisher for content to be used to train artificial intelligence
Companies
1 month ago
