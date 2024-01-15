World / Europe

Icelandic volcano recedes after erupting for second time in a month

Live video footage on Monday showed orange lava still flowing to the surface but at smaller volumes and further from the town

15 January 2024 - 11:47
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lava flows from a volcano as houses burn in Grindavik, Iceland on January 14, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Picture: Bjorn Steinbekk/@bsteinbekk via Instagram/via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano as houses burn in Grindavik, Iceland on January 14, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Picture: Bjorn Steinbekk/@bsteinbekk via Instagram/via REUTERS

Reykjavik — A volcano that erupted in southwest Iceland for the second time in less than a month, setting fire to several houses in a fishing town, appeared to be less active early on Monday.

“A black day” read the front page headline of Icelandic daily Morgunbladid across an image of bright-orange lava fountains and houses burning in the town of Grindavik, about 40km from the capital Reykjavik.

Molten lava flows reached the outskirts of Grindavik at about noon on Sunday, setting three houses alight, although the town was evacuated earlier and there was no immediate danger to people.

It was the second eruption on the peninsula of Reykjanes in four weeks and the fifth since 2021.

Live video footage on Monday showed glimpses of orange lava still flowing to the surface but at smaller volumes, and further away from the town.

Geologists on Sunday said magma corridors were believed to be flowing underneath the abandoned town, however, posing continued risk.

“Unfortunately, [the lava] went a little bit more south than we had hoped for,” the head of Iceland’s Civil Protection and Emergency Management, Vidir Reynisson, told a media conference late on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the defensive barriers built to the north of Grindavik had helped divert the flows of lava to the west, away from the town, Reynisson said.

Residents of Grindavik, a town of about 4,000 people before it was evacuated in November, said it was difficult to watch televised images of the fires.

“This is serious, it’s basically as bad as it can possibly get. Although it might get even worse, who knows,” evacuated resident Jon Gauti Dagbjartsson said on Sunday.

“I actually live in the house that I was born in and it’s a tough thought to think that this town might be over, and I would have to start all over somewhere else. But if that's the case, then that’s exactly what we’ll do,” he said.

The Icelandic government will meet on Monday to decide on support for the people of Grindavik.

“We need to put a lot of extra efforts into finding more housing, suitable housing,” Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said.

Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hotspot as the two plates move in opposite directions. 

Reuters

Fishing town at risk as Iceland volcano erupts

A volcano erupted in southwest Iceland on Sunday, posing an immediate threat to a nearby small fishing town.
World
21 hours ago

Iceland’s volcanic eruption is not a danger — for now

Lava is flowing away from the nearest village and flights are unlikely to be affected by ash
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Russian Orthodox priest faces expulsion for ...
World / Europe
2.
Jordan blames Israel for regional tensions, backs ...
World / Middle East
3.
US scientists say one-in-three chance 2024 ...
World
4.
World economy faces tricky year, Davos survey ...
World
5.
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital

World / Europe

Iceland issues red alert after new eruption near volcano

World / Europe

Earthquake hits Icelandic volcano

World / Europe

Iceland lowers volcano warning as no sign of eruption

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.