Another term for Putin means no let-up in tension with US

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS
London — The prospect of six more years in power for Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to mean no let-up in nuclear tension with the US, as time runs out on the last remaining treaty that limits the number of warheads each side can deploy.
Putin has boasted since launching his 2022 invasion of Ukraine that Russia has the world’s most advanced nuclear arms and said it can wipe out any aggressor.
On Monday, three days after announcing he would stand for re-election in March, he presided at a flag-raising ceremony for two new submarines including the Emperor Alexander III, which last month tested a nuclear-capable Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile.
While denying that Moscow is “brandishing” nuclear weapons and resisting calls to adopt a more aggressive doctrine on their possible use, he has placed his nuclear forces on raised alert and announced the deployment of tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus, his neighbour and ally.
In November he signed a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the global treaty that bans nuclear testing, though Moscow says it will not carry out a test — which would be its first since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union — unless the US does so.
Some security analysts say nuclear weapons have assumed greater importance in Putin’s thinking and rhetoric as his conventional forces have struggled in Ukraine and as Western countries have weaned themselves off Russian energy, weakening his ability to exert pressure by cutting off oil and gas.
The Kremlin leader has no interest in talking to Washington about reducing nuclear risk, analysts say, because Moscow believes it is precisely the fear that it may resort to nuclear weapons that has deterred the US and its allies from directly joining the war on Ukraine’s side.
“How can you reduce the risk if you continue to play the nuclear card vis-à-vis the US and Nato?” said former Soviet and Russian diplomat Nikolai Sokov, a senior fellow at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.
“How can you discuss something to make sure that nuclear weapons are never, ever actually used if you want to keep the threat — maybe not really high but at least at some kind of visible and credible level?”
Ticking clock
By the time Putin’s expected new term gets under way next May, there will be fewer than two years remaining until the New START treaty, which limits Russia and the US to 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and bombs on each side, expires on February 4, 2026.
The agreement, originally due to run out in 2021, was hurriedly extended for five years after US President Joe Biden was inaugurated at the beginning of that year.
But the prospects for a further extension, let alone a more ambitious successor pact, look doubtful for many reasons. China’s nuclear build-up is a complicating factor, and it’s not clear who will be in charge in the White House by 2026.
Putin in 2023 suspended Russia’s participation in New START, and deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said in November that Moscow would not resume dialogue unless the US dropped what he called its “fundamentally hostile course” towards Russia — a reference to US backing for Ukraine which Biden has said is unshakeable.
Putin has often talked up the potential of Russia’s new weapons systems such as the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile and Burevestnik cruise missile. Ryabkov said Washington is wrong if it thinks it can win a news arms race against Russia of the sort that US president Ronald Reagan conducted in the 1980s.
But such a contest would impose strains on Russia too.
“Russia knows that an uncontrolled new nuclear arms race is something they would not be able to afford and do not really have the capacity to sustain. Even more so now that in most respects Russia is much weaker as a consequence of its war against Ukraine,” said Nigel Gould-Davies of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.
He said sanctions, while they had not crippled Russia’s economy, were restricting its access to technology, citing the crash of its moon-landing mission in August as an example of a spectacular hi-tech failure.
Sokov, the former Russian diplomat, expressed a different view, saying Russia’s research & development programmes are far cheaper to run than those of the US, and that Russia’s economy is in better shape than the Soviet Union’s in the 1980s.
“We are heading into a new arms race anyway, actually. It will not be a quantitative arms race in terms of changing numbers, it will be an arms race about the quality of weapons and new types and new capabilities,” he said.
“We will be living in a situation that is less stable and the prospects of arms control are quite bleak.”
Another term for Putin means no let-up in tension with US
President has boasted that Russia has the world’s most advanced nuclear arms
London — The prospect of six more years in power for Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to mean no let-up in nuclear tension with the US, as time runs out on the last remaining treaty that limits the number of warheads each side can deploy.
Putin has boasted since launching his 2022 invasion of Ukraine that Russia has the world’s most advanced nuclear arms and said it can wipe out any aggressor.
On Monday, three days after announcing he would stand for re-election in March, he presided at a flag-raising ceremony for two new submarines including the Emperor Alexander III, which last month tested a nuclear-capable Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile.
While denying that Moscow is “brandishing” nuclear weapons and resisting calls to adopt a more aggressive doctrine on their possible use, he has placed his nuclear forces on raised alert and announced the deployment of tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus, his neighbour and ally.
In November he signed a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the global treaty that bans nuclear testing, though Moscow says it will not carry out a test — which would be its first since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union — unless the US does so.
Some security analysts say nuclear weapons have assumed greater importance in Putin’s thinking and rhetoric as his conventional forces have struggled in Ukraine and as Western countries have weaned themselves off Russian energy, weakening his ability to exert pressure by cutting off oil and gas.
The Kremlin leader has no interest in talking to Washington about reducing nuclear risk, analysts say, because Moscow believes it is precisely the fear that it may resort to nuclear weapons that has deterred the US and its allies from directly joining the war on Ukraine’s side.
“How can you reduce the risk if you continue to play the nuclear card vis-à-vis the US and Nato?” said former Soviet and Russian diplomat Nikolai Sokov, a senior fellow at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.
“How can you discuss something to make sure that nuclear weapons are never, ever actually used if you want to keep the threat — maybe not really high but at least at some kind of visible and credible level?”
Ticking clock
By the time Putin’s expected new term gets under way next May, there will be fewer than two years remaining until the New START treaty, which limits Russia and the US to 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and bombs on each side, expires on February 4, 2026.
The agreement, originally due to run out in 2021, was hurriedly extended for five years after US President Joe Biden was inaugurated at the beginning of that year.
But the prospects for a further extension, let alone a more ambitious successor pact, look doubtful for many reasons. China’s nuclear build-up is a complicating factor, and it’s not clear who will be in charge in the White House by 2026.
Putin in 2023 suspended Russia’s participation in New START, and deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said in November that Moscow would not resume dialogue unless the US dropped what he called its “fundamentally hostile course” towards Russia — a reference to US backing for Ukraine which Biden has said is unshakeable.
Putin has often talked up the potential of Russia’s new weapons systems such as the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile and Burevestnik cruise missile. Ryabkov said Washington is wrong if it thinks it can win a news arms race against Russia of the sort that US president Ronald Reagan conducted in the 1980s.
But such a contest would impose strains on Russia too.
“Russia knows that an uncontrolled new nuclear arms race is something they would not be able to afford and do not really have the capacity to sustain. Even more so now that in most respects Russia is much weaker as a consequence of its war against Ukraine,” said Nigel Gould-Davies of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.
He said sanctions, while they had not crippled Russia’s economy, were restricting its access to technology, citing the crash of its moon-landing mission in August as an example of a spectacular hi-tech failure.
Sokov, the former Russian diplomat, expressed a different view, saying Russia’s research & development programmes are far cheaper to run than those of the US, and that Russia’s economy is in better shape than the Soviet Union’s in the 1980s.
“We are heading into a new arms race anyway, actually. It will not be a quantitative arms race in terms of changing numbers, it will be an arms race about the quality of weapons and new types and new capabilities,” he said.
“We will be living in a situation that is less stable and the prospects of arms control are quite bleak.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Zelensky makes 11th- hour plea for war funds in Washington
Putin seeks new six-year term despite economic problems
Navalny camp sets strategy to disrupt Putin’s path to another term
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.