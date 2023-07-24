Police remove Greta Thunberg from protest for blocking roads
Earlier on Monday, a Swedish court fined her for disobeying a police order during a similar protest in June
24 July 2023 - 17:19 Johan Ahlander and Tom Little
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is lifted away by police when she takes part in a new climate action in Oljehamnen in Malmo, Sweden, on Monday. Picture: TT News Agency/Andreas Hillergren/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS
Malmo, Sweden — Climate activist Greta Thunberg was forcibly removed by police from a protest in the southern Swedish city of Malmo on Monday just hours after a local court fined her for disobeying a police order during a similar protest in June.
Thunberg, 20, who became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament, admitted during the court proceedings that she had disobeyed the police order but pleaded not guilty and said that she was acting out of necessity.
“It is absurd that those who act in line with science should pay the price for it,” she told reporters in the Malmo district court.
Thunberg and other activists from the group Reclaim the Future blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour on June 19. She was charged for failing to leave when ordered to do so by police.
After Monday’s sentencing, Thunberg and other activists headed back to Malmo harbour only to be carried away by police again for blocking traffic.
Thunberg had earlier told the court that her actions were justifiable. “I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term,” she said.
The court ordered Thunberg to pay 1,500 Swedish kronor ($144) and an additional 1,000 kronor to Sweden’s fund for crime victims. The fine was applied in proportion to her reported income. Failure to obey a police order carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.
Police remove Greta Thunberg from protest for blocking roads
Earlier on Monday, a Swedish court fined her for disobeying a police order during a similar protest in June
Malmo, Sweden — Climate activist Greta Thunberg was forcibly removed by police from a protest in the southern Swedish city of Malmo on Monday just hours after a local court fined her for disobeying a police order during a similar protest in June.
Thunberg, 20, who became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament, admitted during the court proceedings that she had disobeyed the police order but pleaded not guilty and said that she was acting out of necessity.
“It is absurd that those who act in line with science should pay the price for it,” she told reporters in the Malmo district court.
Thunberg and other activists from the group Reclaim the Future blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour on June 19. She was charged for failing to leave when ordered to do so by police.
After Monday’s sentencing, Thunberg and other activists headed back to Malmo harbour only to be carried away by police again for blocking traffic.
Thunberg had earlier told the court that her actions were justifiable. “I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term,” she said.
The court ordered Thunberg to pay 1,500 Swedish kronor ($144) and an additional 1,000 kronor to Sweden’s fund for crime victims. The fine was applied in proportion to her reported income. Failure to obey a police order carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Climate change: which countries will foot the bill?
Greece evacuates thousands of tourists as fire rages on Rhodes island
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: What to watch for in regional and global outlooks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.