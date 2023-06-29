World / Europe

Pence visits Zelensky during surprise Ukraine visit

Putin critic is the first Republican presidential candidate to meet Ukraine's leader during the US campaign

29 June 2023 - 23:00 Steve Holland and Tim Reid
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes former US vice-president Mike Pence in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 29 2023. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes former US vice-president Mike Pence in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 29 2023. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS

Former US vice-president Mike Pence, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Freedom is winning in Ukraine, and now more than ever, we need to keep faith with the courageous fighters here in Ukraine who are standing for freedom and pushing back on Russian aggression,” Pence told reporters after meeting with Zelensky.

Pence is the first Republican presidential candidate to meet Zelensky during the campaign.

Pence has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a full supporter of Ukraine, as he takes on his former boss Donald Trump for their party’s nomination.

Trump has declined to say he wants Ukraine to win the war, instead saying he wants a negotiated solution between Russia and Ukraine.

Opinion polls

Pence trails Trump by over 30 points in most opinion polls among Republican voters who will chose the candidate to take on Democratic President Joe Biden.

Pence laid flowers at The Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in Kyiv. He travelled to Ukraine with Samaritan’s Purse, a US-based charity that has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian civilians, a Pence adviser said.

The US government has provided more than $40bn in weaponry and other military aid to Ukraine. Solid majorities of Americans support providing weaponry to Ukraine, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey.

Pence also received a briefing from Ukrainian officials about Russian human rights violations since Russian forces invaded Ukraine 16 months ago.

The Ukraine war issue has divided Republican presidential candidates.

Trump’s closest rival for the nomination, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, has questioned the amount of aid that should be provided for Ukraine, while Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador and South Carolina senator Tim Scott, back continuing support.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wagner mutiny leaves Chinese exporters uncertain
World / Europe
2.
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin ...
World / Europe
3.
Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio wins re-election for ...
World / Africa
4.
US imposes sanctions on African gold operations ...
World / Americas
5.
Pakistanis head for the migrant boats as the ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Russia tells SA to pick a side in Ukraine war

National

EU leaders to debate mutiny

World / Europe

EDITORIAL: The Kremlin emperor has no clothes

Opinion / Editorials

Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine, says legislator

World / Europe

Africa will keep on trying to help end war in Ukraine despite mutiny, Pandor ...

National

Kremlin rejects UN report on child detentions

World / Europe

Kremlin tight-lipped about whereabouts of ‘General Armageddon’

World / Europe

US imposes sanctions on African gold operations linked to Wagner

World / Americas

Wagner mutiny leaves Chinese exporters uncertain

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.