Boris Johnson decries ‘witch hunt’ after quitting UK parliament

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Will these know-it-all government ministers suddenly obey these ‘work streams’ of outside experts?
The proposed new laws will provide limited early access to retirement funds via a savings component
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
The empowered investment group says several of its portfolio companies are holding up despite SA’s tough conditions including power cuts
Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor said the allegations are ‘exceedingly powerful’ and that the indictment is the ‘most historic… in the history of the Justice Department’
Saudi Arabia tries to sportswash its human rights record by offering big bucks to top golfers and others not overly worried about people’s rights.
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
London — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson quit as a member of British parliament on Friday in a furious protest against lawmakers investigating his conduct, reopening divisions in the ruling Conservative Party ahead of national elections next year.
Johnson had been fighting for his future with a parliamentary inquiry investigating whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all Covid-19 rules were followed even though parties were held in government buildings during national lockdowns.
Johnson said he was stepping down since it was “clear” that the committee was “determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament”.
Accusing the committee of mounting a “political hit job”, Johnson said in a statement: “I am being forced out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions.”
Johnson hinted that he could return to politics, declaring he was leaving parliament “for now”.
“I am not alone in saying that a witch hunt is under way to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result,” he said. “My removal is the necessary first step, and I believe there has been a concerted attempt to bring it about.”
He also chided current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his performance in power.
Parliaments privileges committee had the power to recommend Johnson be suspended from parliament for more than 10 days if they were to find he did mislead parliament recklessly or deliberately, potentially triggering an election for his seat.
Johnson, whose premiership was cut short in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over rule-breaking lockdown parties in his Downing Street office and residence, accused the committee of acting of being the “very definition of a kangaroo court”.
“Most members of the committee — especially the chair — had already expressed deeply prejudicial remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence,” he said.
“In retrospect it was naive and trusting of me to say that these proceedings could be remotely useful or fair.”
The committee had no immediate reaction to Johnson’s statement.
The resignation will trigger a by-election for his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency. It is the second in a day for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after an ally of Johnson, Nadine Dorries, announced she would step down.
Johnson came to power nearly four years ago, promising to deliver Brexit and rescue it from the bitter wrangling that followed the 2016 referendum.
Some conservatives enthusiastically backed the former journalist and London mayor, while others, despite reservations, supported him since he was able to appeal to parts of the electorate that usually rejected their party.
That was borne out in the December 2019 election. But his administration’s combative and often chaotic approach to governing and the scandals exhausted the goodwill of many of his lawmakers.
Opinion polls show he is no longer popular with the public at large.
Johnson used his resignation statement to deliver an attack on Sunak’s premiership.
“When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now massively widened,” he said.
“Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Boris Johnson decries ‘witch hunt’ after quitting UK parliament
Johnson took aim at ‘tiny handful’ of people who wanted him gone over allegedly breaching lockdown rules
London — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson quit as a member of British parliament on Friday in a furious protest against lawmakers investigating his conduct, reopening divisions in the ruling Conservative Party ahead of national elections next year.
Johnson had been fighting for his future with a parliamentary inquiry investigating whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all Covid-19 rules were followed even though parties were held in government buildings during national lockdowns.
Johnson said he was stepping down since it was “clear” that the committee was “determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament”.
Accusing the committee of mounting a “political hit job”, Johnson said in a statement: “I am being forced out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions.”
Johnson hinted that he could return to politics, declaring he was leaving parliament “for now”.
“I am not alone in saying that a witch hunt is under way to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result,” he said. “My removal is the necessary first step, and I believe there has been a concerted attempt to bring it about.”
He also chided current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his performance in power.
Parliaments privileges committee had the power to recommend Johnson be suspended from parliament for more than 10 days if they were to find he did mislead parliament recklessly or deliberately, potentially triggering an election for his seat.
Johnson, whose premiership was cut short in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over rule-breaking lockdown parties in his Downing Street office and residence, accused the committee of acting of being the “very definition of a kangaroo court”.
“Most members of the committee — especially the chair — had already expressed deeply prejudicial remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence,” he said.
“In retrospect it was naive and trusting of me to say that these proceedings could be remotely useful or fair.”
The committee had no immediate reaction to Johnson’s statement.
ADRIAN WOOLRIDGE: Tory clowns playing politics in the Big Top
The resignation will trigger a by-election for his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency. It is the second in a day for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after an ally of Johnson, Nadine Dorries, announced she would step down.
Johnson came to power nearly four years ago, promising to deliver Brexit and rescue it from the bitter wrangling that followed the 2016 referendum.
Some conservatives enthusiastically backed the former journalist and London mayor, while others, despite reservations, supported him since he was able to appeal to parts of the electorate that usually rejected their party.
That was borne out in the December 2019 election. But his administration’s combative and often chaotic approach to governing and the scandals exhausted the goodwill of many of his lawmakers.
Opinion polls show he is no longer popular with the public at large.
Johnson used his resignation statement to deliver an attack on Sunak’s premiership.
“When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now massively widened,” he said.
“Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do.”
Reuters
Sunak seeks ethics advice over home secretary
King Charles crowned in spectacle that could herald change for the monarchy
Conservatives rejected by voters at UK local elections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UK deputy leader Dominic Raab quits after report on his behaviour
ADRIAN WOOLDRIDGE: UK’s problem of poor health inseparable from problem of ...
BBC forced to reverse red card
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.