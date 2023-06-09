National

Draft two-pot retirement bills published for comment

The proposed new laws will provide limited early access to retirement funds via a savings component

09 June 2023 - 19:41 Linda Ensor

The treasury is proposing the two-pot retirement system be implemented from March 1 2024. This is according to draft legislation for the system, which has been published for public comment.

The treasury said in a statement on Friday that the revised Draft Revenue Laws Amendment and Draft Revenue Administration and Pension Laws Amendment bills provide the legislative changes required to implement the first phase of the two-pot retirement system and take into account public comments received on the 2022 Draft Revenue Laws Amendment Bill...

