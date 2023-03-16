News & Fox / Trending

BBC forced to reverse red card

Football pundit Lineker reinstated so as not to disrupt the beautiful game

16 March 2023 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
Gary Lineker: Fired, then rehired. Picture: Getty Images/Marc Atkins
Gary Lineker: Fired, then rehired. Picture: Getty Images/Marc Atkins

The first thing you notice about BBC director-general Tim Davie is his watch. It’s like a Big Ben on his wrist. Had he spent more time looking at its huge face, he would have seen that the corporation was well into self-inflicted injury time after sacking football pundit Gary Lineker from Match of the Day last week.

Lineker was “stood back” — to use the BBC’s parlance — from the show after tweeting that the language used in the UK’s new asylum seeker bill sounded like Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

Lineker, as vocal supporters have pointed out, is a freelance sports commentator and not one of the Beeb’s political reporters, and is therefore not bound by its code of conduct when it comes to what people say on social media.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster has been going on about the need to remain impartial, forgetting that it didn’t call Lineker out when he made comments during the 2022 World Cup about Qatar’s human rights record, and also forgetting that it is already under fire for its chair Richard Sharp helping organise an £800,000 loan for then prime minister Boris Johnson at about the time Sharp was seeking the BBC top job.

Which leads people to the inescapable possibility that the corporation was swayed by political pressure over Lineker. So much for impartiality.

After days of scheduling chaos as other presenters stood themselves back in support of Lineker, the Beeb welcomed him back into the fold.

Because, immigrants be damned, the only thing that matters is not to disrupt the beautiful game.

For on Poverty Rock, sorry, Great Britain, “everything”, as Roman commentator Juvenal noted, “now restrains itself and anxiously hopes for just two things: bread and circuses”.

More a rite of passage than an old struggle

A passionate protest is all part of the path to graduation
News & Fox
1 week ago

From small skelms to big crooks

Corruption started with little bits of crime, now it’s vast cartels
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Bad news from the Vaal Dam

What we’ve got here is failure to communicate (and to plan, and to act timeously)
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bad week for PIC CEO Abel Sithole
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Trying out new rapid payment service PayShap
News & Fox / Digital
3.
Cape Town flies high once again
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: How a stinking government kills its ...
News & Fox
5.
WATCH: Why South African sex workers’ lives could ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.