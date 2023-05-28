Rand recovers some ground after touching record lows on Thursday
Investors need to prepare for change as geopolitical concerns promote deglobalisation and reworking of supply chains
The container corridor linking Durban and Gauteng has been hit by a spike in cable theft recently resulting in significant delays in its train service
Bheki Cele will release quarterly crime statistics, while MPs will hear about local government audits
Jeanette Marais takes helm in August, with Hillie Meyer retiring on September 30
Finance minister worries about this year’s tax take amid record electricity outages
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Loos, property economist at FNB, to discuss the state of SA’s property sector following the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike
The country’s longest-serving leader prevailed 52.1% to 47.9% in a runoff vote on Sunday
Flyhalf Crowley overshadowed Libbok, but the Cape is in love with the Stormers again
No matter where you look, besides being told to exercise regularly and quit vices, diet is always emphasised
An SA delegation’s recent trip to Russia stoked tensions between the US and SA following an accusation by American envoy Reuben Brigety that Pretoria had possibly provided weapons to Russia amid the country’s war in Ukraine. SA has denied this. To unpack the security meeting between SA and Russian officials, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Ramaphosa allies return from Russia and Ukraine security meetings
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
An SA delegation’s recent trip to Russia stoked tensions between the US and SA following an accusation by American envoy Reuben Brigety that Pretoria had possibly provided weapons to Russia amid the country’s war in Ukraine. SA has denied this. To unpack the security meeting between SA and Russian officials, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.