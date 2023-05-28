National

WATCH: Ramaphosa allies return from Russia and Ukraine security meetings

28 May 2023 - 17:24
The Russian registered vessel, Lady R, anchored at the Simon’s Town naval base on December 6 2022. Picture: JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
An SA delegation’s recent trip to Russia stoked tensions between the US and SA following an accusation by American envoy Reuben Brigety that Pretoria had possibly provided weapons to Russia amid the country’s war in Ukraine. SA has denied this. To unpack the security meeting between SA and Russian officials, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko.

