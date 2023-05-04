Residents forced to exit Kherson amid Russian shelling

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s investment writer, Jaco Visser
Bus company says it has not received its subsidy for March from the Gauteng provincial government
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
Ackerman also criticises the ANC for threatening a trade agreement that allows SA exports to enter the US duty free
The ratings agency kept Barloworld's long-term rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook
In a huge boost to climate change efforts, India plans to cease construction of new coal-fired plants, leaving China as the only major economy open to new coal capacity
City are charging towards title and Leeds are trying to avoid relegation
Two debuts by local writers court the unknown
Kherson — It was a warning by her daughter that persuaded Alina Fil to leave her home in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson early on Thursday after another night of Russian shelling.
Fil was one of dozens of Kherson residents who headed to a local bus station to catch minibuses out of the city where at least 23 civilians were killed on Wednesday in attacks that hit a train station, hypermarket and residential buildings.
Standing in a long queue, clutching her handbag and her dog Lyalya, Fil said her daughter, who lives in Russian-occupied territory in another part of Kherson, had advised her to get out.
“She just told me on WhatsApp to either leave the city or sit in a basement on May 5 and May 6,” said Fil, who is 50. “She didn’t say why, but maybe she’s picked up something from the Russians over there.”
Kherson residents have lived under almost constant Russian fire since Ukrainian forces forced Moscow’s troops to retreat from the city in November after nearly eight months occupation.
The Russian army now bombards Kherson from the opposite side of the Dnipro River, but the announcement of a curfew in the city from Friday evening has increased speculation that a Ukrainian counteroffensive is about to start.
Many of those standing in line on Thursday said they did not want to leave as they queued to show their passports and receive passes to board minibuses to cities such as Mylokaiv and Odesa.
After first leaving in November, Fil went back to Kherson in early April from Odesa, where she was returning on Thursday.
“And now I leave again,” she said, though her husband will stay. “There were just so many explosions last night, it feels like something’s coming.”
Nataliya Boiko, 67, had just returned to Kherson to check on her apartment and water her plants. She was heading for nearby Mykolaiv on Thursday, where she says the apartment she stays in has little furniture but “it’s safer there”.
Those leaving plan to return when they can.
“When they hit the train station yesterday, my windows rattled so much and then overnight it felt like it never stopped. I barely slept,” said Tamara Kostikova. “When it gets quieter, I will come back.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Residents forced to exit Kherson amid Russian shelling
Announcement of a curfew from Friday increases speculation that a Ukrainian counteroffensive is about to start
Kherson — It was a warning by her daughter that persuaded Alina Fil to leave her home in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson early on Thursday after another night of Russian shelling.
Fil was one of dozens of Kherson residents who headed to a local bus station to catch minibuses out of the city where at least 23 civilians were killed on Wednesday in attacks that hit a train station, hypermarket and residential buildings.
Standing in a long queue, clutching her handbag and her dog Lyalya, Fil said her daughter, who lives in Russian-occupied territory in another part of Kherson, had advised her to get out.
“She just told me on WhatsApp to either leave the city or sit in a basement on May 5 and May 6,” said Fil, who is 50. “She didn’t say why, but maybe she’s picked up something from the Russians over there.”
Kherson residents have lived under almost constant Russian fire since Ukrainian forces forced Moscow’s troops to retreat from the city in November after nearly eight months occupation.
The Russian army now bombards Kherson from the opposite side of the Dnipro River, but the announcement of a curfew in the city from Friday evening has increased speculation that a Ukrainian counteroffensive is about to start.
Many of those standing in line on Thursday said they did not want to leave as they queued to show their passports and receive passes to board minibuses to cities such as Mylokaiv and Odesa.
After first leaving in November, Fil went back to Kherson in early April from Odesa, where she was returning on Thursday.
“And now I leave again,” she said, though her husband will stay. “There were just so many explosions last night, it feels like something’s coming.”
Nataliya Boiko, 67, had just returned to Kherson to check on her apartment and water her plants. She was heading for nearby Mykolaiv on Thursday, where she says the apartment she stays in has little furniture but “it’s safer there”.
Those leaving plan to return when they can.
“When they hit the train station yesterday, my windows rattled so much and then overnight it felt like it never stopped. I barely slept,” said Tamara Kostikova. “When it gets quieter, I will come back.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US denies it was behind alleged drone attack on Kremlin
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Kremlin with drones
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.