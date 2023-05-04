World / Europe

Residents forced to exit Kherson amid Russian shelling

Announcement of a curfew from Friday increases speculation that a Ukrainian counteroffensive is about to start

04 May 2023 - 16:31 Elizabeth Piper and Viktoriia Lakezina
Local residents during an evacuation effort at a bus station in the outskirts of Kherson, Ukraine, on May 4 2023. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Local residents during an evacuation effort at a bus station in the outskirts of Kherson, Ukraine, on May 4 2023. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Kherson — It was a warning by her daughter that persuaded Alina Fil to leave her home in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson early on Thursday after another night of Russian shelling.

Fil was one of dozens of Kherson residents who headed to a local bus station to catch minibuses out of the city where at least 23 civilians were killed on Wednesday in attacks that hit a train station, hypermarket and residential buildings.

Standing in a long queue, clutching her handbag and her dog Lyalya, Fil said her daughter, who lives in Russian-occupied territory in another part of Kherson, had advised her to get out.

“She just told me on WhatsApp to either leave the city or sit in a basement on May 5 and May 6,” said Fil, who is 50. “She didn’t say why, but maybe she’s picked up something from the Russians over there.”

Kherson residents have lived under almost constant Russian fire since Ukrainian forces forced Moscow’s troops to retreat from the city in November after nearly eight months occupation.

The Russian army now bombards Kherson from the opposite side of the Dnipro River, but the announcement of a curfew in the city from Friday evening has increased speculation that a Ukrainian counteroffensive is about to start.

Many of those standing in line on Thursday said they did not want to leave as they queued to show their passports and receive passes to board minibuses to cities such as Mylokaiv and Odesa.

After first leaving in November, Fil went back to Kherson in early April from Odesa, where she was returning on Thursday.

“And now I leave again,” she said, though her husband will stay. “There were just so many explosions last night, it feels like something’s coming.”

Nataliya Boiko, 67, had just returned to Kherson to check on her apartment and water her plants. She was heading for nearby Mykolaiv on Thursday, where she says the apartment she stays in has little furniture but “it’s safer there”.

Those leaving plan to return when they can.

“When they hit the train station yesterday, my windows rattled so much and then overnight it felt like it never stopped. I barely slept,” said Tamara Kostikova. “When it gets quieter, I will come back.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Senate Democrats initiate ‘China Competition 2.0’ ...
World / Americas
2.
Fed delivers 25 bps rate hike and signals ...
World / Americas
3.
AI ‘godfather’ Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google, ...
World / Americas
4.
UN in push for deal over safe aid deliveries in ...
World / Africa
5.
UN says six aid trucks looted in Sudan despite ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

US denies it was behind alleged drone attack on Kremlin

World / Europe

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Kremlin with drones

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.