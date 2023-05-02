Ukrainian farmer uses scrap from Russian tanks to demine his fields

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day
These are three scenarios the SA government has to consider when dealing with a possible Putin controversy at the Brics summit
Gayton McKenzie leaves with pride, having brought clean water and an end to the bucket system. He now sets his sights on the greater challenge of fixing SA
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
As in March, cars were the main contributor to April’s decline
Fernando Haddad has Lula da Silva’s blessing, but some party colleagues now see him as too close to investors
Karatsev overpowers fellow Russian Medvedev to reach his first Masters quarterfinal
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
Hrakove, Ukraine — A Ukrainian farmer has come up with a novel way to remove mines left in his fields after Russia’s invasion — he’s kitted out his tractor with protective panels stripped from Russian tanks and operates it by remote control.
After Russian forces were driven back from parts of eastern Ukraine by a Ukrainian counteroffensive last year, mines remained in many fields, making it perilous for farmers to sow grain for the next harvest.
Fields around the village of Hrakove are no exception. Oleksandr Kryvtsov, a general manager at his agricultural company, decided he couldn’t wait for help from overworked official deminers to clear his field.
Instead, he designed a remote-controlled tractor that could withstand blasts. Using armour from damaged Russian military vehicles to protect the body of his tractor, he bought a system that would enable one of his team to operate the tractor remotely from a digger’s bucket suspended in the air nearby.
“We started doing this just because the crop-sowing time has come and we can’t do anything because the rescue services are very busy,” Kryvtsov said.
“We ran over an anti-tank mine. The protection got blown out [but] the tractor is safe,” he said.” Everyone's alive and safe. The equipment was restored and repaired.”
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said last week that about 30% of Ukrainian territory had been mined by Russians and that the government was focused on de-mining agricultural land as quickly as possible.
“We have no time to demine the fields. The amount of work is enormous,” said Serhii Dudak, head of the demining unit now overseeing the tractor's work. “It would take years to demine this particular field by hand and to guarantee that there are no mines here.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ukrainian farmer uses scrap from Russian tanks to demine his fields
About 30% of Ukrainian territory has been mined by Russians, Ukraine’s prime minister says
Hrakove, Ukraine — A Ukrainian farmer has come up with a novel way to remove mines left in his fields after Russia’s invasion — he’s kitted out his tractor with protective panels stripped from Russian tanks and operates it by remote control.
After Russian forces were driven back from parts of eastern Ukraine by a Ukrainian counteroffensive last year, mines remained in many fields, making it perilous for farmers to sow grain for the next harvest.
Fields around the village of Hrakove are no exception. Oleksandr Kryvtsov, a general manager at his agricultural company, decided he couldn’t wait for help from overworked official deminers to clear his field.
Instead, he designed a remote-controlled tractor that could withstand blasts. Using armour from damaged Russian military vehicles to protect the body of his tractor, he bought a system that would enable one of his team to operate the tractor remotely from a digger’s bucket suspended in the air nearby.
“We started doing this just because the crop-sowing time has come and we can’t do anything because the rescue services are very busy,” Kryvtsov said.
“We ran over an anti-tank mine. The protection got blown out [but] the tractor is safe,” he said.” Everyone's alive and safe. The equipment was restored and repaired.”
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said last week that about 30% of Ukrainian territory had been mined by Russians and that the government was focused on de-mining agricultural land as quickly as possible.
“We have no time to demine the fields. The amount of work is enormous,” said Serhii Dudak, head of the demining unit now overseeing the tractor's work. “It would take years to demine this particular field by hand and to guarantee that there are no mines here.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Homes smashed, 34 wounded in latest Russian strikes on Ukraine
Vatican is involved in Ukraine peace mission, pope says
Russia launches biggest air strikes against Ukraine in nearly two months
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.