Hungary backs Finland’s bid to join Nato

Rand extends last week’s losses as the US dollar firms
Sanral is forging partnerships with other agencies in Africa that leverage expertise to drive road infrastructure agenda
Labour lawyer backs Cosatu's stance on workers’ constitutional rights
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Coal export prices increased by more than 100% in 2022
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
Tens of thousands had flooded Israel’s streets after Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he had fired defence minister Yoav Gallant
Wanderers’ surface will be a tough act after thrilling run chase against the Windies
Lunar soil samples brought to Earth by China's Chang’e-5 mission include tiny beads containing water particles
Budapest — Hungary’s parliament approved a bill on Monday to allow Finland to join defence alliance Nato once its application has been ratified by all 30 members of the alliance, ending months of foot-dragging by the ruling Fidesz party on the matter.
Finland and Sweden asked to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the process has been held up by Turkey and Hungary for months.
Although Finland's bid has now been approved, the Swedish bill is still stranded in the Hungarian parliament.
The bill on Finland’s Nato accession was passed with 182 in favour and six votes against, after Fidesz said last week it would back the motion.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Turkey’s parliament would also start ratifying Finland’s accession. But it also held off approving Sweden’s bid.
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said he had urged Turkey and Hungary to ratify both applications.
A vote on Sweden’s bid has not yet been scheduled in Budapest.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief political aide said on Twitter on Sunday the government backed Sweden’s Nato membership and “now it’s up to the parliament to make a decision”.
“Some MPs are concerned due to Swedish government officials making a habit of constantly questioning the state of Hungarian democracy, thereby insulting our voters, MPs & the country as a whole,” Balazs Orban, who is not related to the prime minister, tweeted.
Fidesz legislators usually act in line the policies of Orban’s government as he has tightened his grip on the party.
Hungary is in talks with the European Commission, which has held up disbursement of vital EU funds to the country due to corruption and concerns over the government’s erosion of democratic rights. Orban denies the accusations.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hungary backs Finland’s bid to join Nato
The approval comes after Viktor Orban’s government had repeatedly postponed the vote
Budapest — Hungary’s parliament approved a bill on Monday to allow Finland to join defence alliance Nato once its application has been ratified by all 30 members of the alliance, ending months of foot-dragging by the ruling Fidesz party on the matter.
Finland and Sweden asked to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the process has been held up by Turkey and Hungary for months.
Although Finland's bid has now been approved, the Swedish bill is still stranded in the Hungarian parliament.
The bill on Finland’s Nato accession was passed with 182 in favour and six votes against, after Fidesz said last week it would back the motion.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Turkey’s parliament would also start ratifying Finland’s accession. But it also held off approving Sweden’s bid.
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said he had urged Turkey and Hungary to ratify both applications.
A vote on Sweden’s bid has not yet been scheduled in Budapest.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief political aide said on Twitter on Sunday the government backed Sweden’s Nato membership and “now it’s up to the parliament to make a decision”.
“Some MPs are concerned due to Swedish government officials making a habit of constantly questioning the state of Hungarian democracy, thereby insulting our voters, MPs & the country as a whole,” Balazs Orban, who is not related to the prime minister, tweeted.
Fidesz legislators usually act in line the policies of Orban’s government as he has tightened his grip on the party.
Hungary is in talks with the European Commission, which has held up disbursement of vital EU funds to the country due to corruption and concerns over the government’s erosion of democratic rights. Orban denies the accusations.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Putin ally warns US about nuclear capabilities
Ukraine prepares for counteroffensive
Kremlin uses Belarus as a nuclear hostage, says Ukraine
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto signs law on accession to Nato
Poland to send four MiG-29s to Ukraine ‘in the next few days’
Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: China’s peace plan for Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.