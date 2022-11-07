×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Russian oligarch Prigozhin admits to interfering in US elections

Founder of the Wagner mercenary group says on eve of US midterm elections that Russia has interfered and will continue to

07 November 2022 - 17:46 Reuters
A man wearing a camouflage uniform walks out of Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4 2022. Picture: IGOR RUSSAK/REUTERS
A man wearing a camouflage uniform walks out of Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4 2022. Picture: IGOR RUSSAK/REUTERS

London  — Russian founder of the Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in US elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

In comments posted by the press service of his Concord catering firm on Russia’s Facebook equivalent VKontakte, Prigozhin said: “We have interfered (in US elections), we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”

The remark was posted on the eve of the US midterm elections in response to a request for comment from a Russian news site.

“During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” Prigozhin said. He did not elaborate on the cryptic comment and some observers said he was being sarcastic. 

Prigozhin, who is often referred to as “Putin's chef” because his catering company operates Kremlin contracts, has been formally accused of sponsoring Russian-based “troll farms” that seek to influence US politics.

In July, the US state department offered a reward of up to $10m for information on Prigozhin in connection with “engagement in US election interference”. He is under sanctions by the US, British and EU.

Prigozhin kept a low public profile until recently, but has become more outspoken in the course of the Ukraine war, including by criticising the performance of Russia’s generals.

In September, he admitted to founding the Kremlin-aligned Wagner mercenary group, which is active in Syria, several African states and Ukraine. Last Friday, it opened a defence technology centre in St Petersburg, a further step by Prigozhin to highlight his military credentials.

Reuters 

LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Rancour at military defeats hint at a post-Putin Russia

The fall of Lyman has prompted a level of finger-pointing that threatens the president’s hold on power
Opinion
1 month ago

Putin ally Prigozhin admits he founded Wagner mercenaries

It’s the first public confirmation of his link to the private military company that operates in Africa, Syria and elsewhere
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Georgia booms as scores of rich Russians emigrate ...
World / Europe
2.
At least 19 killed in Tanzania plane crash
World / Africa
3.
Italy faces court challenge after blocking ...
World / Europe
4.
UN human rights commissioner appeals to Elon Musk
World / Americas
5.
AfDB vows to derisk investment in Africa in ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

US reported to be urging Ukraine to be open to Russian talks

World / Europe

Georgia booms as scores of rich Russians emigrate over Ukraine war

World / Europe

Putin ally Prigozhin admits he founded Wagner mercenaries

World / Europe

Russian troops doomed to fail in Ukraine, says former mercenary

World / Europe

SIMON BARBER: Believe it or not, the US centre should hold

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.