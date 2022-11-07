Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
London — Russian founder of the Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in US elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.
In comments posted by the press service of his Concord catering firm on Russia’s Facebook equivalent VKontakte, Prigozhin said: “We have interfered (in US elections), we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”
The remark was posted on the eve of the US midterm elections in response to a request for comment from a Russian news site.
“During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” Prigozhin said. He did not elaborate on the cryptic comment and some observers said he was being sarcastic.
Prigozhin, who is often referred to as “Putin's chef” because his catering company operates Kremlin contracts, has been formally accused of sponsoring Russian-based “troll farms” that seek to influence US politics.
In July, the US state department offered a reward of up to $10m for information on Prigozhin in connection with “engagement in US election interference”. He is under sanctions by the US, British and EU.
Prigozhin kept a low public profile until recently, but has become more outspoken in the course of the Ukraine war, including by criticising the performance of Russia’s generals.
In September, he admitted to founding the Kremlin-aligned Wagner mercenary group, which is active in Syria, several African states and Ukraine. Last Friday, it opened a defence technology centre in St Petersburg, a further step by Prigozhin to highlight his military credentials.
Russian oligarch Prigozhin admits to interfering in US elections
Founder of the Wagner mercenary group says on eve of US midterm elections that Russia has interfered and will continue to
