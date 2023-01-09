World / Europe

Strikes in Britain to spread as wage talks with unions collapse

More than 10,000 ambulance workers will walk off the job again on Wednesday, joining nurses, ambulance staff, rail workers and possibly teachers

09 January 2023 - 19:28 Kylie MacLellan
An ambulance drives past striking staff in outside the NHS London Ambulance Service offices in London, Britain, December 21 2022. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
An ambulance drives past striking staff in outside the NHS London Ambulance Service offices in London, Britain, December 21 2022. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

London — Britain will face more strikes by workers demanding higher pay after meetings between ministers and trade unions on Monday failed to end a wave of stoppages across sectors from healthcare to transport.

More than 10,000 ambulance workers will walk out again on Wednesday as planned, the GMB union said in a statement, after talks with health minister Steve Barclay failed to produce a breakthrough.

“There was some engagement on pay — but not a concrete offer that could help resolve this dispute and make significant progress,” GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison said.

With pay rises failing to keep up with double-digit inflation, which is now about 40-year highs, nurses, ambulance staff and rail workers are among those who have staged walkouts, with teachers also being balloted over action.

Teaching unions, who will announce the result of their strike ballots later this week, met with the education minister, while the health minister also spoke to unions representing nurses. The transport minister was due to meet rail unions.

‘Bitterly disappointing’

The RCN, representing nurses, called the meeting with Barclay “bitterly disappointing”. It said there was a long way to go if ministers want to avert nurses strikes scheduled for January 18 and 19.

Unions Unite and Unison, both representing health workers, also condemned the government's approach. Unite's Onay Kasab said the government made it clear that it wanted to discuss productivity savings in return for a further pay award.

“We’re talking about people who are working well beyond their contracted hours anyway, just to get the job done,” he told reporters. “Today is an insult to our members.”

Unions have said they will only call off strikes in the next few weeks if offers are made to resolve the disputes over this year’s pay settlement, while the government wants to focus on pay rises for the next financial year.

The government has argued that inflation-matching pay rises will only fuel further price increases and cause interest rates and mortgage payments to go up further.

During a visit to a health centre earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters the government was happy to discuss pay demands which were “anchored in what’s reasonable, what’s responsible, what’s affordable for the country”.

Asked about media reports the government was considering making a one-off payment to nurses to help with the cost of living, Sunak declined to comment on specifics.

Reuters 

Europe set for its warmest January in years as gas crisis eases

Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months.
News
4 days ago

British rail workers resume strike

New year headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as industrial action to halt most rail services across Britain this week
News
6 days ago

Myanmar junta thanks China, India as it growls over sanctions

Street protests rare, but daily clashes continue with ethnic groups and rural dissidents
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Pressure mounts on Biden to remove Bolsonaro from ...
World / Americas
2.
Brazilian currency stumbles after ransack of ...
World / Americas
3.
House speaker Kevin McCarthy’s dream job could ...
World / Americas
4.
Bolsonaro supporters storm top court and Congress ...
World / Americas
5.
China steels itself for new Covid-19 phase as it ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Port strikes forecast to continue threat to supplies after rocketing in 2022

News

Sunak should fix ailing NHS by raising nurses’ pay, Tories say

News

British rail workers resume strike

News

UK nurses and ambulance workers step up pressure

News

Train delays and cancellations mean even more frustration for Londoners

News

Nurses walk out amid UK’s winter of strikes

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.