World / Europe

Nurses walk out amid UK’s winter of strikes

The move cranks up pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to quell the biggest wave of industrial action to hit the country in decades

12 December 2022 - 10:20 Sarah Young
A Royal Mail worker holding flags is silhouetted as members strike over pay and conditions, outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, in this December 9 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
A Royal Mail worker holding flags is silhouetted as members strike over pay and conditions, outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, in this December 9 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London — British nurses will go on strike this week, hitting already stretched hospitals and cranking up pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to quell the biggest wave of industrial action to hit the country in decades.

The walkout comes as strikes cripple the rail network and postal service, airports brace for disruption and junior doctors, midwives and teachers prepare to ballot, threatening to further jam up an economy that is probably already in recession.

Unions are seeking double-digit pay rises to keep pace with inflation that hit 11.1% in October, the highest in 41 years.

But the government has so far refused to budge on pay and is instead looking to tighten laws to stop some strikes, meaning there is no end in sight for what has been dubbed a new “winter of discontent” in reference to the industrial battles that gripped Britain in 1978-79.

Strikes are due on each day this month. Union estimates forecast more than 1-million working days will be lost in December, making it the worst month for disruption since July 1989.

Susan Milner, a professor of European politics and society at the University of Bath, said the current strikes were “very different” to previous bouts, pointing to the wide array of sectors affected and the depth of the cost of living crisis.

“There's the potential for them to stretch out and [for striking workers to] dig themselves in and then that could really be something that we haven't seen for quite a long time,” she said.

Walk-outs in rail by RMT members, which started in June, are the union's biggest action for more than 30 years, while for nurses, it is the first-yet national strike action in the 106-year history of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Not enough

Nurses will walk out on Thursday and the next Tuesday.

Unions say the pay rise offers on the table, many for about 4%, are not enough given that many workers have already gone without any real-term wage growth over the last decade. In many cases, the action is also about working conditions.

“[For nurses] the job is getting harder and harder all of the time for a salary that is worth less and less,” said Patricia Marquis, director of the RCN in England.

The government will hope that the forecast for inflation to start to fall from the middle of 2023 will help.

Sunak, only six weeks into the job, has said the government cannot afford pay rises for public sector workers that cover inflation and has called union leaders unreasonable.

But as strikes lead to non-urgent surgeries being cancelled and longer ambulance waiting times, public anger at the state of the country could force the government to give ground.

Sunak wants to extend laws to maintain some services in transport and could ban strikes in some other sectors. The army will be drafted in to drive ambulances and man airport passport desks during strikes.

The walkouts end decades of stable industrial relations in Britain, compared with European neighbours such as France and Spain.

However days lost will be far fewer than in the 1970s and 1980s, when almost half of all workers were unionised. About a quarter are members now.

The 1-million working days expected to be lost to strikes this December compares to the 12-million lost in September 1979, a period in British history known as the “winter of discontent”, taken from the opening line of Shakespeare's Richard III.

Still, Berenberg senior economist Kallum Pickering believes unions have a stronger hand in an economy that needs more workers.

“I think the world that we're in is one where we get more prominent union activity,” Pickering said. “Workers will have more wage bargaining power in a world of persistent labour shortages.”

Reuters

Unions plan ‘maximum impact’ from UK strikes

Workers from the rail network, buses, postal service, health sector and schools are among those staging walkouts in December
News
1 week ago

UK’s festive season brings strikes and lost sales

The RMT union’s plans include a ban on working overtime for more than two weeks over Christmas, which would very likely lead to further train ...
News
2 weeks ago

UK retailers still suffer due to Brexit-related disruptions

The post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the EU has not eased the flow of goods
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Four charged in European parliament corruption ...
World / Europe
2.
Twenty-seven bodies dumped along road in Zambia
World / Africa
3.
Zelensky steps up diplomacy in talks with premiers
World / Europe
4.
US climate law could sideline Africa miners
World / Africa
5.
Japan’s ispace launches world’s first commercial ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Unions plan ‘maximum impact’ from UK strikes

News

UK’s festive season brings strikes and lost sales

News

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to visit UK as public sector unions strike

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.