NCCC to meet on Tuesday to discuss new Covid-19 variant, Ramaphosa says

JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
Advocates Geoff Budlender, Jerome Wilson and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will serve on a part-time basis and advise on points of law
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
SA urban, time-poor, money-rich consumers to quickly accelerate their demand for e-grocery services - Fitch Solutions
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Biden and other world leaders condemn ‘outrageous’ act after supporters of Brazil's former president stormed government buildings
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
More people bought the British luxury marque’s cars than ever before despite an average price of R9.1m
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed the National CoronavirusCommand Council (NCCC) will meet to discuss the new Covid-19 variant detected in SA this week.
Speaking to journalists in Johannesburg on Monday, he said government received a Covid-19 report on Sunday which would be discussed by the NCCC on Tuesday.
The government was also monitoring the global situation.
“We have decided we need to be agile, we need to be proactive and look at this quickly and as soon as we can. There will be an announcement tomorrow [Tuesday].
“I have said there is no need to panic, there is no need for people to be concerned.
“Some people have said ‘are we going to have restrictions, the lockdown and all that?’ — far from that. We just need to be informed about what’s happening with this variant and we will be able to impart the information to the the country,” he said.
The NCCC was established in March 2020 in response to the pandemic. It consists of cabinet ministers and other stakeholders.
When government lifted the national state of disaster in April 2022 Ramaphosa announced the council would continue to meet.
The country identified its first case of the new highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant at the weekend.
TimesLIVE quoted Maria van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization, as having referred to XBB.1.5 as “the most transmissible sub-variant” detected so far.
The variant was discovered in gene sequencing carried out by researchers at Stellenbosch University from a December 27 sample, tweeted Tulio de Oliveira, head of a gene sequencing institute at the university.
XBB.1.5 has quickly become the dominant strain in the US and has been detected in at least 28 other countries, according to the WHO.
TimesLIVE
ANC president answered questions from the media following his delivery of the annual January 8 statement in Mangaung on Sunday.
Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NCCC to meet on Tuesday to discuss new Covid-19 variant, Ramaphosa says
The country identified its first case of the new highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant at the weekend
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed the National CoronavirusCommand Council (NCCC) will meet to discuss the new Covid-19 variant detected in SA this week.
Speaking to journalists in Johannesburg on Monday, he said government received a Covid-19 report on Sunday which would be discussed by the NCCC on Tuesday.
The government was also monitoring the global situation.
“We have decided we need to be agile, we need to be proactive and look at this quickly and as soon as we can. There will be an announcement tomorrow [Tuesday].
“I have said there is no need to panic, there is no need for people to be concerned.
“Some people have said ‘are we going to have restrictions, the lockdown and all that?’ — far from that. We just need to be informed about what’s happening with this variant and we will be able to impart the information to the the country,” he said.
The NCCC was established in March 2020 in response to the pandemic. It consists of cabinet ministers and other stakeholders.
When government lifted the national state of disaster in April 2022 Ramaphosa announced the council would continue to meet.
The country identified its first case of the new highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant at the weekend.
TimesLIVE quoted Maria van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization, as having referred to XBB.1.5 as “the most transmissible sub-variant” detected so far.
The variant was discovered in gene sequencing carried out by researchers at Stellenbosch University from a December 27 sample, tweeted Tulio de Oliveira, head of a gene sequencing institute at the university.
XBB.1.5 has quickly become the dominant strain in the US and has been detected in at least 28 other countries, according to the WHO.
TimesLIVE
ANC president answered questions from the media following his delivery of the annual January 8 statement in Mangaung on Sunday. Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/
Chinese eager to renew passports and start travelling again
Deadlock over Pfizer’s Covid treatment is a headache for China
China steels itself for new Covid-19 phase as it drops border controls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Deadlock over Pfizer’s Covid treatment is a headache for China
Chinese eager to renew passports and start travelling again
China steels itself for new Covid-19 phase as it drops border controls
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.