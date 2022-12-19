Russia unleashes ‘kamikaze’ drones on Kyiv

While the JSE all share index was a little lower, banks and financials stood out with significant gains
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
The Social Research Foundation says citizens are losing faith in the country’s future due to corruption, load-shedding and stunted economic growth
The SA president received more than 2,000 votes
The employee dies in fall-of-ground incident after a seismic event last Thursday
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Long seen as a half-step to a fully electric driving future, petrol-and-plug vehicles are holding out in car markets
Letting Kigali process asylum seekers rather than London is declared lawful
The decision by an appeal court upholds a trial judge’s ruling in 2021 that threw out the challenge as legally pointless
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Kyiv — Russia unleashed 35 “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many people slept, hitting critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv in Moscow’s third air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days.
The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defences shot down 30 incoming drones, the latest in a series of Russian missile and drone attacks since October that have targeted the Ukrainian power grid causing sweeping blackouts in winter.
“Kamikaze” or “suicide” drones are cheaply produced, disposable unmanned aircraft that fly towards their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.
Kyiv’s mayor said no-one had died or been wounded in the attacks on Kyiv that rocked the capital’s Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, according to preliminary information.
Under the darkness of night, a fire raged at one site at an energy facility in the often targeted central Shevchenkivskyi district, a Reuters witness said.
“I heard an explosion. And in three or four minutes I heard another explosion,” said an old man who works at a guard at a nearby hospital.
The Solomianskyi district in the western part of Kyiv is a busy transport hub, home to a train station and one of the city’s two passenger airports.
Kyiv officials said 18 out of 23 drones were shot down over the city of 3.6-million.
“As a result of the attack on the capital, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged,” Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.
“Energy and heating engineers are working to quickly stabilise the situation with energy and heat supply.”
Oleskiy Kuleba, governor of the region surrounding Kyiv said infrastructure and private houses were damaged by the night drone attacks and that two people were wounded. He described the damage as “fairly serious.”
Ukraine’s military said the attack was carried out with 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones that were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. The sea lies to the east of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula which Russia seized from Kyiv in 2014.
Ukrainians nickname the Iranian-made drones “mopeds” for the buzzing sound of their engines.
Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the war began, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.
Air raid alerts were issued at around 0220 local time (1220 GMT) and the sky was only finally declared clear at 0550 local time after the attacks.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia unleashes ‘kamikaze’ drones on Kyiv
The drones hit critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv in Moscow’s third air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days
Kyiv — Russia unleashed 35 “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many people slept, hitting critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv in Moscow’s third air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days.
The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defences shot down 30 incoming drones, the latest in a series of Russian missile and drone attacks since October that have targeted the Ukrainian power grid causing sweeping blackouts in winter.
“Kamikaze” or “suicide” drones are cheaply produced, disposable unmanned aircraft that fly towards their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.
Kyiv’s mayor said no-one had died or been wounded in the attacks on Kyiv that rocked the capital’s Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, according to preliminary information.
Under the darkness of night, a fire raged at one site at an energy facility in the often targeted central Shevchenkivskyi district, a Reuters witness said.
“I heard an explosion. And in three or four minutes I heard another explosion,” said an old man who works at a guard at a nearby hospital.
The Solomianskyi district in the western part of Kyiv is a busy transport hub, home to a train station and one of the city’s two passenger airports.
Kyiv officials said 18 out of 23 drones were shot down over the city of 3.6-million.
“As a result of the attack on the capital, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged,” Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.
“Energy and heating engineers are working to quickly stabilise the situation with energy and heat supply.”
Oleskiy Kuleba, governor of the region surrounding Kyiv said infrastructure and private houses were damaged by the night drone attacks and that two people were wounded. He described the damage as “fairly serious.”
Ukraine’s military said the attack was carried out with 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones that were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. The sea lies to the east of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula which Russia seized from Kyiv in 2014.
Ukrainians nickname the Iranian-made drones “mopeds” for the buzzing sound of their engines.
Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the war began, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.
Air raid alerts were issued at around 0220 local time (1220 GMT) and the sky was only finally declared clear at 0550 local time after the attacks.
Reuters
North Korea fires two nuclear-capable missiles
Russian stocks sink after Ukraine invasion and sanctions trigger investor exodus
Christmas ceasefire not on the agenda as strikes escalate in Ukraine
Russian missile strikes knock out power, water to Ukrainian cities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
North Korea fires two nuclear-capable missiles
Russia launches brutal missile attack on Ukraine, killing civilians
Pacifist Japan unveils $320bn military build-up
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.