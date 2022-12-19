World / Europe

Russia unleashes ‘kamikaze’ drones on Kyiv

The drones hit critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv in Moscow’s third air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days

19 December 2022 - 11:22 Gleb Garanich and Tom Balmforth
Local residents gather near a residential building as a critical power infrastructure object burns after a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 19 2022. Picture: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH
Local residents gather near a residential building as a critical power infrastructure object burns after a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 19 2022. Picture: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

Kyiv — Russia unleashed 35 “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many people slept, hitting critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv in Moscow’s third air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days.

The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defences shot down 30 incoming drones, the latest in a series of Russian missile and drone attacks since October that have targeted the Ukrainian power grid causing sweeping blackouts in winter.

“Kamikaze” or “suicide” drones are cheaply produced, disposable unmanned aircraft that fly towards their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.

Kyiv’s mayor said no-one had died or been wounded in the attacks on Kyiv that rocked the capital’s Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, according to preliminary information.

Under the darkness of night, a fire raged at one site at an energy facility in the often targeted central Shevchenkivskyi district, a Reuters witness said.

“I heard an explosion. And in three or four minutes I heard another explosion,” said an old man who works at a guard at a nearby hospital.

The Solomianskyi district in the western part of Kyiv is a busy transport hub, home to a train station and one of the city’s two passenger airports.

Kyiv officials said 18 out of 23 drones were shot down over the city of 3.6-million.

“As a result of the attack on the capital, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged,” Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Energy and heating engineers are working to quickly stabilise the situation with energy and heat supply.”

Oleskiy Kuleba, governor of the region surrounding Kyiv said infrastructure and private houses were damaged by the night drone attacks and that two people were wounded. He described the damage as “fairly serious.”

Ukraine’s military said the attack was carried out with 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones that were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. The sea lies to the east of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula which Russia seized from Kyiv in 2014.

Ukrainians nickname the Iranian-made drones “mopeds” for the buzzing sound of their engines.

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the war began, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

Air raid alerts were issued at around 0220 local time (1220 GMT) and the sky was only finally declared clear at 0550 local time after the attacks.

Reuters

North Korea fires two nuclear-capable missiles

Kim Jong Un has been modernising his arsenal, introducing new, short-range ballistic missiles that can hit US military bases in all of South Korea ...
News
1 day ago

Russian stocks sink after Ukraine invasion and sanctions trigger investor exodus

Russia’s RTS index has fallen 35% this year and the MOEX Russia index, priced in roubles, has plummeted 44%
News
1 day ago

Christmas ceasefire not on the agenda as strikes escalate in Ukraine

Kremlin says Ukraine’s forces have delivered the heaviest shelling attack in years on the Russian-controlled east
World
3 days ago

Russian missile strikes knock out power, water to Ukrainian cities

At least 76 Russian missiles slammed into residential areas across the country on Friday, with the capital Kyiv targeted by 40 alone.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russia unleashes ‘kamikaze’ drones on Kyiv
World / Europe
2.
Liberians protest as Weah returns after nearly 50 ...
World / Africa
3.
First came Covid-19. Now for Avian flu-22.
World
4.
At least 19 killed as fuel truck ignites in ...
World / Asia
5.
China faces three Covid-19 waves this winter, ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

North Korea fires two nuclear-capable missiles

News

Russia launches brutal missile attack on Ukraine, killing civilians

World / Europe

Pacifist Japan unveils $320bn military build-up

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.