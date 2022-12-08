Learn how to build a food business with Africa.com’s innovative online course

In 2023, Africa.com, the women-led digital media organisation, will feature a groundbreaking online course in collaboration with HarvardX and online course provider edX.

The course, Food Systems Live! Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies, will begin on January 23 2023, with live lectures taking place online every week for nine weeks.

Unlike other online courses which involve recorded classes, Food Systems Live! will strike a balance between asynchronous content and dynamic live webinars.

Participants can interact directly with Harvard University professors and industry experts, while gaining the latest and innovative knowledge of food systems, agriculture, nutrition and sustainability. The course will provide the tools for participants to develop viable businesses in emerging economies.

“Food Systems Live! is a game-changer for the agricultural sector in emerging economies,” says Teresa Clarke, chair of Africa.com.

“The course will give entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from insightful Harvard professors and engage with leading experts on food systems, agriculture, nutrition and sustainability — equipping them with the skills to take food businesses to the next level and help humanity achieve food security.”

Food Systems Live! is the second entrepreneurial programme featured by Africa.com. It follows the successful 2021 programme, Africa Live!, where hundreds of entrepreneurs from across the continent, and other emerging economies, learnt how to identify entrepreneurial opportunities in their communities and build successful businesses around them.

The enrolment fee for Food Systems Live! is R4,283. However, there is a flexible payment option that allows participants to spread the payment over time.

Enrolment is open at Africa.com from now until January 20 2023. Click here to get started and for more information.

This article was paid for by Africa.com.