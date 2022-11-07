Moscow denies Russian bloggers’ claims that it lost hundreds of men

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
More vulnerable people driven into dire poverty as erratic power supply destroys businesses and jobs
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
SPONSORED | Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2021
International investor interest in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and fintech will continue to drive M
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
Russia’s defence ministry took the unusual step on Monday of denying reports by Russian military bloggers that a naval infantry unit lost hundreds of men in a fruitless offensive in eastern Ukraine.
The state-owned RIA news agency reports that the ministry rejected the bloggers’ assertions that the 155th marine brigade of the Pacific Fleet suffered “high, pointless losses in people and equipment”.
RIA quoted the ministry as saying that, on the contrary, the unit advanced five kilometres in 10 days into Ukrainian defensive positions southwest of Donetsk. It denied that the brigade’s commanders showed incompetence.
“Due to the competent actions of the unit commanders, the losses of marines for the given period do not exceed 1% of combat strength, and 7% wounded, a significant part of whom have already returned to duty,” it said.
The rare denial suggested the reports touched a raw nerve at a point in the war’s ninth month when Russian forces are under heavy pressure in partly occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow has proclaimed as its own territory.
Ukraine, the West and most UN member countries have denounced Russian actions as illegal.
Russian military bloggers, some of whom command audiences of half a million or more on social media, are increasingly critical of the failings of Moscow’s generals since Ukraine recaptured large parts of the northeast of the country in September.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Moscow denies Russian bloggers’ claims that it lost hundreds of men
Defence ministry claims unit advanced five kilometres and its commanders did not show incompetence
Russia’s defence ministry took the unusual step on Monday of denying reports by Russian military bloggers that a naval infantry unit lost hundreds of men in a fruitless offensive in eastern Ukraine.
The state-owned RIA news agency reports that the ministry rejected the bloggers’ assertions that the 155th marine brigade of the Pacific Fleet suffered “high, pointless losses in people and equipment”.
RIA quoted the ministry as saying that, on the contrary, the unit advanced five kilometres in 10 days into Ukrainian defensive positions southwest of Donetsk. It denied that the brigade’s commanders showed incompetence.
“Due to the competent actions of the unit commanders, the losses of marines for the given period do not exceed 1% of combat strength, and 7% wounded, a significant part of whom have already returned to duty,” it said.
The rare denial suggested the reports touched a raw nerve at a point in the war’s ninth month when Russian forces are under heavy pressure in partly occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow has proclaimed as its own territory.
Ukraine, the West and most UN member countries have denounced Russian actions as illegal.
Russian military bloggers, some of whom command audiences of half a million or more on social media, are increasingly critical of the failings of Moscow’s generals since Ukraine recaptured large parts of the northeast of the country in September.
Reuters
US reported to be urging Ukraine to be open to Russian talks
Russian shelling cuts power to Ukrainian nuclear plant
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Poll shows Ukrainians’ fierce support for resistance to Russia’s invasion
Tehran now directly engaged in Ukraine war, says US
Ukraine implements load-shedding after Russian attacks on power plants
Vladimir Putin decrees martial law in some areas of Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.