×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Moscow denies Russian bloggers’ claims that it lost hundreds of men

Defence ministry claims unit advanced five kilometres and its commanders did not show incompetence

07 November 2022 - 16:01 Reuters
Smoke rises near a local railway administration headquarters damaged in shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine on November 7, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO
Smoke rises near a local railway administration headquarters damaged in shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine on November 7, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Russia’s defence ministry took the unusual step on Monday of denying reports by Russian military bloggers that a naval infantry unit lost hundreds of men in a fruitless offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The state-owned RIA news agency reports  that the ministry rejected the bloggers’ assertions that the 155th marine brigade of the Pacific Fleet suffered “high, pointless losses in people and equipment”. 

RIA quoted the ministry as saying that, on the contrary, the unit advanced five kilometres in 10 days into Ukrainian defensive positions southwest of Donetsk. It denied that the brigade’s commanders showed incompetence.

“Due to the competent actions of the unit commanders, the losses of marines for the given period do not exceed 1% of combat strength, and 7% wounded, a significant part of whom have already returned to duty,” it said.

The rare denial suggested the reports touched a raw nerve at a point in the war’s ninth month when Russian forces are under heavy pressure in partly occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow has proclaimed as its own territory.

Ukraine, the West and most UN member countries have denounced Russian actions as illegal. 

Russian military bloggers, some of whom command audiences of half a million or more on social media, are increasingly critical of the failings of Moscow’s generals since Ukraine recaptured large parts of the northeast of the country in September.

Reuters

US reported to be urging Ukraine to be open to Russian talks

The Washington Post cited unnamed sources as saying the request is a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations
World
1 day ago

Russian shelling cuts power to Ukrainian nuclear plant

Zaporizhzhia plant is using diesel generators to prevent a meltdown
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Georgia booms as scores of rich Russians emigrate ...
World / Europe
2.
At least 19 killed in Tanzania plane crash
World / Africa
3.
Italy faces court challenge after blocking ...
World / Europe
4.
UN human rights commissioner appeals to Elon Musk
World / Americas
5.
AfDB vows to derisk investment in Africa in ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Poll shows Ukrainians’ fierce support for resistance to Russia’s invasion

World / Europe

Tehran now directly engaged in Ukraine war, says US

World

Ukraine implements load-shedding after Russian attacks on power plants

World / Europe

Vladimir Putin decrees martial law in some areas of Ukraine

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.