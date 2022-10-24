×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Poll shows Ukrainians’ fierce support for resistance to Russia’s invasion

24 October 2022 - 16:59 Gareth Jones
Police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian drone strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 17 2022. Picture: VADIM SARAKHAN/REUTERS
Police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian drone strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 17 2022. Picture: VADIM SARAKHAN/REUTERS

Kyiv — An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe the country should keep up its armed resistance to Russia's invasion, according to a survey published on Monday after two weeks of heavy shelling of cities including the capital Kyiv.

The survey, conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on October 21-23, showed 86% of those polled said it was necessary to continue fighting the invaders even if missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities persist.

The proportion of people backing continued armed resistance remained high, at 69%, even in the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, which have seen far more fighting and are home to larger numbers of Russian speakers.

In an autumn counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have retaken territory in both regions, which border Russia.

Two-thirds of all respondents who answered the question in Russian rather than Ukrainian were in favour of continuing the fight against the Russian invaders, the survey found, while that number stood at 89% among those who replied in Ukrainian.

The deputy director of KIIS, Anton Hrushetskyi, said the results of the survey showed Russia’s shelling of Ukrainian cities had achieved the opposite of its intended aim “to sow panic, despair and force Ukrainians to surrender”.

“Yes, the terror continues, people die or are injured, Ukrainian families are forced to spend their evenings in the dark. However, the national pain from losses and destruction does not frighten people,” he said.

“The Ukrainian people maintain strong unity and stability and are ready to continue the struggle to victory.”

A KIIS poll conducted last month found 87% of Ukrainians opposed any territorial concessions to Russia.

Russia has pounded key Ukrainian infrastructure including power stations this month, though it denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine, which on Monday entered their ninth month, a “special military operation” designed to disarm the country and protect Russian speakers it says are endangered by “dangerous” Ukrainian nationalists.

Kyiv and its Western allies say this is a pretext for an imperial land grab.

Reuters 

Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine war

Russian military jet crashes into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk
World
23 hours ago

Russia to use ‘dirty bomb’ claims to justify escalation of war on Ukraine, says West

Accusing Kyiv of lacing shells with nuclear material means Moscow has already done so, says Zelensky
World
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rishi Sunak becomes youngest UK PM in more than ...
World / Europe
2.
Once bitten twice shy, Tory MPs flock to support ...
World / Europe
3.
Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks ...
World / Europe
4.
Saudi Arabia unveils incentives to attract supply ...
World / Middle East
5.
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine war

World / Europe

Russia to use ‘dirty bomb’ claims to justify escalation of war on Ukraine, says ...

World / Europe

Tehran now directly engaged in Ukraine war, says US

World

Russia deploys troops to Belarus to counter Ukraine ‘threat’

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.