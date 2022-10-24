Poll shows Ukrainians’ fierce support for resistance to Russia’s invasion

The local currency fell along with other emerging market currencies as risk aversion levels rise globally
A rise in debt ratios due to absorbing Eskom’s debt is unlikely to be a concern for the credit rating agencies
The independent panel to determine whether the president has a case to answer regarding Phala Phala allegations
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
President Joe Biden signed an executive order that includes the authority to ban US companies from doing business in Nicaragua’s gold industry
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
Kyiv — An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe the country should keep up its armed resistance to Russia's invasion, according to a survey published on Monday after two weeks of heavy shelling of cities including the capital Kyiv.
The survey, conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on October 21-23, showed 86% of those polled said it was necessary to continue fighting the invaders even if missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities persist.
The proportion of people backing continued armed resistance remained high, at 69%, even in the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, which have seen far more fighting and are home to larger numbers of Russian speakers.
In an autumn counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have retaken territory in both regions, which border Russia.
Two-thirds of all respondents who answered the question in Russian rather than Ukrainian were in favour of continuing the fight against the Russian invaders, the survey found, while that number stood at 89% among those who replied in Ukrainian.
The deputy director of KIIS, Anton Hrushetskyi, said the results of the survey showed Russia’s shelling of Ukrainian cities had achieved the opposite of its intended aim “to sow panic, despair and force Ukrainians to surrender”.
“Yes, the terror continues, people die or are injured, Ukrainian families are forced to spend their evenings in the dark. However, the national pain from losses and destruction does not frighten people,” he said.
“The Ukrainian people maintain strong unity and stability and are ready to continue the struggle to victory.”
A KIIS poll conducted last month found 87% of Ukrainians opposed any territorial concessions to Russia.
Russia has pounded key Ukrainian infrastructure including power stations this month, though it denies deliberately targeting civilians.
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine, which on Monday entered their ninth month, a “special military operation” designed to disarm the country and protect Russian speakers it says are endangered by “dangerous” Ukrainian nationalists.
Kyiv and its Western allies say this is a pretext for an imperial land grab.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Poll shows Ukrainians’ fierce support for resistance to Russia’s invasion
Kyiv — An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe the country should keep up its armed resistance to Russia's invasion, according to a survey published on Monday after two weeks of heavy shelling of cities including the capital Kyiv.
The survey, conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on October 21-23, showed 86% of those polled said it was necessary to continue fighting the invaders even if missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities persist.
The proportion of people backing continued armed resistance remained high, at 69%, even in the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, which have seen far more fighting and are home to larger numbers of Russian speakers.
In an autumn counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have retaken territory in both regions, which border Russia.
Two-thirds of all respondents who answered the question in Russian rather than Ukrainian were in favour of continuing the fight against the Russian invaders, the survey found, while that number stood at 89% among those who replied in Ukrainian.
The deputy director of KIIS, Anton Hrushetskyi, said the results of the survey showed Russia’s shelling of Ukrainian cities had achieved the opposite of its intended aim “to sow panic, despair and force Ukrainians to surrender”.
“Yes, the terror continues, people die or are injured, Ukrainian families are forced to spend their evenings in the dark. However, the national pain from losses and destruction does not frighten people,” he said.
“The Ukrainian people maintain strong unity and stability and are ready to continue the struggle to victory.”
A KIIS poll conducted last month found 87% of Ukrainians opposed any territorial concessions to Russia.
Russia has pounded key Ukrainian infrastructure including power stations this month, though it denies deliberately targeting civilians.
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine, which on Monday entered their ninth month, a “special military operation” designed to disarm the country and protect Russian speakers it says are endangered by “dangerous” Ukrainian nationalists.
Kyiv and its Western allies say this is a pretext for an imperial land grab.
Reuters
Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine war
Russia to use ‘dirty bomb’ claims to justify escalation of war on Ukraine, says West
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine war
Russia to use ‘dirty bomb’ claims to justify escalation of war on Ukraine, says ...
Tehran now directly engaged in Ukraine war, says US
Russia deploys troops to Belarus to counter Ukraine ‘threat’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.