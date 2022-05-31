Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Cyber threats are here to stay and will get worse Study finds that global tensions could fuel state and nationalist hacking activity B L Premium

The source of many nightmares when I was a child was nuclear war. I imagined the bright flash on the horizon and planned how I would urge my sister and parents to jump in the swimming pool.

I believed that we would all be fine if we were underwater for a few seconds while the flames sped by overhead. At that age, I did not understand the true nature of such an attack. I could not grasp the concept of nuclear fallout...