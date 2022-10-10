Blasts hit Kyiv after Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorism over bridge attack

The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices
Kyiv — Explosions shook the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of a terrorist attack on a bridge linking Russia and Crimea, sparking calls for reprisals from top officials in Moscow.
Thick smoke rose from central Kyiv after the city was rocked by several loud blasts, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosions and there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Putin said on Sunday that the blast a day earlier on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, a major supply route for Moscow's forces in southern Ukraine, was “an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure”.
“This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services,” he said in a video on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the blast but senior Russian officials demanded a swift response from the Kremlin ahead of a meeting of Putin's security council on Monday.
Reuters
