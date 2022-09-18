Falling retail data likely to add to worries about Britain’s economy

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Youth employment programme needs support as it is creating jobs and adding real social value in schools
High Commissioner Anthony Phillipson says then Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a 'dark stain'
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
VW sets price range for the share sale at €76.50 to €82.50, generating proceeds of up to €9.4bn
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Busy week for global monetary policy includes the SA Reserve Bank
Last-gasp strike wins a close match for champions
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
London — British retail sales fell much more than expected in August, in another sign that the economy is sliding into recession as the cost of living crunch squeezes households’ disposable spending.
Retail sales volumes dropped 1.6% in monthly terms in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It is the biggest fall since December 2021 and worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a 0.5% fall.
The data is likely to add to worries about the strength of demand in Britain’s economy. UK fashion retailers Primark and ASOS and online supermarket Ocado Retail have all warned about their profits this month.
Sterling
The pound slid further towards $1.14 on the back of the data.
“With a difficult winter to come, it will come as a worry to retailers that shoppers have already reined in their spending despite the hot summer,” said Lynda Petherick, retail lead at Accenture.
All of the main retail sectors — food stores, non-food stores, non-store retailing and fuel — fell over the month for the first time since July 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions on hospitality were lifted, the ONS said.
The period of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth poses another challenge to retailers, with widespread business closures due on Monday to mark the queen’s funeral.
“The sombre atmosphere in the UK this week and news of slow economic growth will be adding to the sense of concern among retailers as the weather gets colder,” Petherick said.
Though inflation dipped below 10% last month, households are still grappling with the biggest price increases since the early 1980s, caused mostly by surging energy prices in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The ONS said people cut back on furniture purchases last month.
“Feedback from retailers suggests that consumers are cutting back on spending because of increased prices and affordability concerns,” it said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Falling retail data likely to add to worries about Britain’s economy
All the main retail sectors — food stores, non-food stores, non-store retailing and fuel — fell over the month for the first time since July 2021
London — British retail sales fell much more than expected in August, in another sign that the economy is sliding into recession as the cost of living crunch squeezes households’ disposable spending.
Retail sales volumes dropped 1.6% in monthly terms in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It is the biggest fall since December 2021 and worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a 0.5% fall.
The data is likely to add to worries about the strength of demand in Britain’s economy. UK fashion retailers Primark and ASOS and online supermarket Ocado Retail have all warned about their profits this month.
Sterling
The pound slid further towards $1.14 on the back of the data.
“With a difficult winter to come, it will come as a worry to retailers that shoppers have already reined in their spending despite the hot summer,” said Lynda Petherick, retail lead at Accenture.
All of the main retail sectors — food stores, non-food stores, non-store retailing and fuel — fell over the month for the first time since July 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions on hospitality were lifted, the ONS said.
The period of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth poses another challenge to retailers, with widespread business closures due on Monday to mark the queen’s funeral.
“The sombre atmosphere in the UK this week and news of slow economic growth will be adding to the sense of concern among retailers as the weather gets colder,” Petherick said.
Though inflation dipped below 10% last month, households are still grappling with the biggest price increases since the early 1980s, caused mostly by surging energy prices in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The ONS said people cut back on furniture purchases last month.
“Feedback from retailers suggests that consumers are cutting back on spending because of increased prices and affordability concerns,” it said.
Reuters
UK breakfast index points to sizzling cost of food as inflation turns up the heat
UK unemployment at nearly 50-year low, but this does not mean economic health
DUMA GQUBULE: The government is doing the time warp again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UK bankers may soon be back in the bonkers bonus money
Truss removes ban on shale gas fracking
EDITORIAL: Trussonomics will have to head off UK recession
LIONEL LAURENT: Liz Truss should grab chance to wield more diplomatic influence ...
Truss wants negotiated settlement with EU for Northern Ireland issue
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.