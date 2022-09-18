×

Falling retail data likely to add to worries about Britain’s economy

All the main retail sectors — food stores, non-food stores, non-store retailing and fuel — fell over the month for the first time since July 2021

18 September 2022 - 19:14 Andy Bruce
Casual shoes on a market stall in Barking, the UK, September 13 2022. Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFF/BLOOMBERG
Casual shoes on a market stall in Barking, the UK, September 13 2022. Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFF/BLOOMBERG

London — British retail sales fell much more than expected in August, in another sign that the economy is sliding into recession as the cost of living crunch squeezes households’ disposable spending.

Retail sales volumes dropped 1.6% in monthly terms in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It is the biggest fall since December 2021 and worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a 0.5% fall.

The data is likely to add to worries about the strength of demand in Britain’s economy. UK fashion retailers Primark and ASOS and online supermarket Ocado Retail have all warned about their profits this month.

Sterling

The pound slid further towards $1.14 on the back of the data.

“With a difficult winter to come, it will come as a worry to retailers that shoppers have already reined in their spending despite the hot summer,” said Lynda Petherick, retail lead at Accenture.

All of the main retail sectors — food stores, non-food stores, non-store retailing and fuel — fell over the month for the first time since July 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions on hospitality were lifted, the ONS said.

The period of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth poses another challenge to retailers, with widespread business closures due on Monday to mark the queen’s funeral.

“The sombre atmosphere in the UK this week and news of slow economic growth will be adding to the sense of concern among retailers as the weather gets colder,” Petherick said.

Though inflation dipped below 10% last month, households are still grappling with the biggest price increases since the early 1980s, caused mostly by surging energy prices in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ONS said people cut back on furniture purchases last month.

“Feedback from retailers suggests that consumers are cutting back on spending because of increased prices and affordability concerns,” it said.

Reuters

UK breakfast index points to sizzling cost of food as inflation turns up the heat

The price of the ingredients in a fry-up rose by more than 17% from a year ago
3 days ago

UK unemployment at nearly 50-year low, but this does not mean economic health

The BoE is worried that tightness in the labour market will add to the recent surge in price pressures
5 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: The government is doing the time warp again

Policies are more conservative than those of the UK’s Thatcherite prime minister Liz Truss
6 days ago
