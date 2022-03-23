US determines war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine

Washington — The US has assessed that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that Washington’s conclusion was based on a “careful review” of available information from public and intelligence sources.

Blinken said there had been “numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities” by Russia’s forces in Ukraine, specifying attacks in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Russia has denied targeting civilians.

In a statement, Blinken said the US will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information it gathers with allies and international institutions. A court of law would be ultimately responsible in determining any alleged crime, he said.

“We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions,” Blinken said.

President Joe Biden last week said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a war criminal” for attacking Ukraine, which Russia’s foreign ministry said was a statement “unworthy of a statesman of such high rank”.

Moscow has yet to capture any of Ukraine’s biggest cities following its invasion that began on February 24, the largest assault on a European state since World War 2.

Putin calls his offensive a “special military operation”. The civilian casualties are thought to be in the thousands while the UN estimates more than 3.5-million people have fled.

Investigators from the International Criminal Court set off earlier this month to start looking into possible war crimes in Ukraine. Washington has said it welcomed the decision, although it has no co-operation duties since it is not a member of the court.