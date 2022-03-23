Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: US and Nato firm up a coalition of the unwilling Unlike previous cases calling for intervention, they have not put in place a no-fly zone B L Premium

I met my first and only Ukrainian friend 10 years ago when we were both lecturers attending a start-of-semester welcome dinner. Attempting to make conversation on learning her nationality, I asked what Ukraine was known for. The witty reply, delivered in a matter-of-fact tone, was: “Ukraine? Ukraine is known for its beautiful women.”

My friend is now safe in Germany, though a refugee. We have an apt proverb here in Africa to describe what is going on in Ukraine. When elephants fight, the grass gets trampled. It appears that as Ukraine is trampled to smithereens and millions of civilians who had lives, dreams and aspirations become refugees, the best the West and Nato can do is to wash their hands of any responsibility, take the moral high ground and cheer the Ukrainians on from the sidelines...