Civilian convoy leaves Ukraine’s besieged city of Mariupol

Lviv — A convoy of civilian cars fled Ukraine’s besieged port of Mariupol on Monday after 10 days of failed attempts to relieve civilians dying under relentless bombardment by Russian forces.

The southeastern port, surrounded by Russian troops since the first week of the invasion, has suffered the worst humanitarian affect of the war, with hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in basements without food, water or shelter.

Local Ukrainian authorities say as many as 2,500 civilians have died so far in the city, a toll that cannot be independently confirmed. Russia denies targeting civilians.

“At one o’clock the Russians opened a checkpoint and those who have cars and fuel began to leave Mariupol in the direction of Zaporizhzhia,” Andrei Rempel, a representative of the Mariupol city council who is now in Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held city further north, said.

“In the first two hours, 160 cars left. There are probably already many more now. The city continues to be bombed but this road is not being shelled. We don’t know when the first cars can get to Zaporizhzhia as there are still many Russian checkpoints that need to be passed.”

The city council said the convoy had already passed Berdyansk, a Russian-held city about 85km from Mariupol.

“There is also confirmation that a ceasefire is currently holding along the humanitarian corridor that has been established,” it said.

Obtaining safe passage for aid to reach Mariupol and civilians to get out has been Kyiv’s main demand at several rounds of talks. All previous attempts at a local ceasefire in the area have failed.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a fourth round of talks on Monday — by video link this time rather than in person in neighbouring Belarus as in the past.

“Communication is being held yet it’s hard,” tweeted Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak, who had earlier created some hope of headway by saying on Sunday that Russia was beginning to talk “constructively”.

The talks had paused for the day but would resume on Tuesday. Russia “still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against (Ukrainian) peaceful cities is the right strategy”, he said.

Russian forces continued to bombard Ukraine’s 10 biggest cities but have failed to capture any despite hammering several of them with relentless bombardment.

Drone video footage released by Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, the last Ukrainian-held city on the Azov Sea coast, showed a desolate wasteland of bombed out buildings, many in flames, with smoke pouring into the sky.

Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has a team on the ground in Mariupol, described “the level of fear, of despair” there.

“People are running out of water, electricity, gas for heating, access to medical services — the situation is really untenable, unbearable for civilians, and they really want a safe passage,” he told Reuters.

Russian forces have been bearing down on the capital Kyiv from the northeast and northwest, but have made little progress so far towards the capital itself, despite heavy fighting that has reduced suburbs on the outskirts to rubble.

In Kyiv itself, an apartment block was hit by a missile overnight, killing at least one person, officials said.