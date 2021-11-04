Indonesia denies it pledged to end deforestation by 2030

Just a day after world leaders announced a major pledge to protect the world’s forests at the COP26 climate summit, one of the most important signatories says it didn’t actually sign up to end deforestation by the end of the decade.

Indonesia, the top producer of palm oil, has pushed back against the conference-host UK’s characterisation of the agreement, which pledges to “halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.”

While a UK government statement said that was a commitment to end deforestation, Indonesia’s vice foreign minister said his country had only agreed to keep its forest cover steady over the period — meaning trees could still be cut down and replaced.

The dispute kicked off after Zac Goldsmith, a minister at the UK environment department, tweeted on Tuesday that more than 100 countries had signed up to “end deforestation by 2030”. The next day, Indonesia’s foreign affairs vice-minister Mahendra Siregar said Goldsmith’s tweet was “false and misleading”.

“Indonesia is willing to engage on forest management at the global level to address climate change,” Siregar said in a statement. “It is important to move beyond mere narrative, rhetoric, arbitrary targets and sound bites.”

The forest pledge is one of dozens of side deals that the UK has urged countries to join at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. While it’s backed by $19bn of public and private finance, it isn’t legally binding.