How objections to high European green bar are misplaced

Both objections misunderstand the taxonomy’s purpose, which is to set a high bar based on what scientists have calculated is needed to avoid the worst effects of climate change. Instead of assessing sectors or companies as they are now, the taxonomy identifies, at a granular level, what forms of activities such as energy generation, building construction, and manufacturing will lead to a safer planet.

This sets it apart from other frameworks, such as the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which seek to identify risks arising from climate change. (Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg, is the chair of the TCFD.) Or the sustainability reporting project being developed by the IFRS Foundation, which hosts accounting standards used worldwide. It is also very different from commercial sustainability ratings systems, which often provide a best-in-breed selection — the companies with, for example, the lowest emissions or best disclosure in their sector.

These approaches all seek to make incremental improvements to finance and industry as they now are, rather than benchmarking them against where they should be if the whole world is to keep temperatures from rising more than 1.5°C from pre-industrial levels.

Our current level of emissions would render much of the planet uninhabitable if it continues unchecked for decades. It is hardly surprising that only a small fraction of economic activities nowadays would pass a rigorous, science-based assessment for safety and sustainability.

Eurosif, a Brussels-based non-profit that advocates for sustainable investment in Europe, sums up the issue: “The real problem is not the taxonomy, but the fact that according to estimates by McKinsey, about 50% of the investments in Europe required to meet net-zero by 2050 are not profitable in the current policy environment.”

Intense lobbying

Critics also miss that the taxonomy is not meant to be universally applied from the first day. Fights over the percentage of taxonomy-aligned assets in investment products and European Green Deal funding are inevitable, but these can be separate from the taxonomy itself.

This is already happening. For example, there has been intense lobbying from big asset managers over the planned EU “Ecolabel” for retail investment products. The latest draft makes many concessions for this. Getting an Ecolabel would possibly only require half of the assets in a fund to be green, and that greenness can include “investing in their transition towards taxonomy compliant activities”.

That would be allow more firms to clear the bar, but if the definitions underlying all EU “green” measures are too loose, it will undermine every other effort, from fiscal policy to financial regulation, that build on them. No amount of political bargaining will fix that.

What is more likely is that standards from abroad will prevail. Other countries are developing taxonomies. That includes the UK, which is looking for post-Brexit ballast to its financial sector and plans to build on the final EU list. If Europe’s taxonomy ends up being a weak political compromise, it will undercut the bloc’s well-earned climate leadership.

