World / Europe

Prince Philip taken to hospital for pre-existing condition

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, who is 98, was taken to hospital as a precaution and is likely to stay for a few days

20 December 2019 - 18:18 Michael Holden
Queen Elizabeth (right) with Prince Philip (left) in 2012. Picture: REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth (right) with Prince Philip (left) in 2012. Picture: REUTERS

London — Britain’s Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to hospital on Friday as a precaution for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said.

Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, traveled from the royal family’s Sandringham home in Norfolk, eastern England, to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment, the palace said in a statement.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor,” it said.

A royal source said it was not an emergency admission and that the prince had been able to walk into the hospital. He is expected to stay there for a few days.

Philip, who has been at his wife’s side throughout her record-breaking 67 years on the throne, retired from public life in August 2017 although he has occasionally appeared at official engagements since. He has not been seen in public since the wedding of Elizabeth’s first cousin once removed, Gabriella Windsor, in May at Windsor Castle, local media reported.

The 93-year-old queen carried out the official opening of parliament on Thursday and Philip’s illness did not disrupt her plans as she was pictured arriving in Norfolk on Friday before heading to Sandringham where the royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas.

Philip, outspoken, irascible and intensely private and with a reputation for brusque comments and occasional gaffes, has needed hospital treatment several times in recent years. In 2011, he spent Christmas in hospital after an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart and he missed the end of celebrations to mark his wife’s 60th year on the throne in 2012 after being hospitalised with a bladder infection.

The Greek-born, former naval officer then underwent “an exploratory operation following abdominal investigations” in 2013. He was admitted to hospital in 2017 for treatment for an infection, also arising from a pre-existing condition, and last year, he had hip-replacement surgery that required a 10-day stay.

In January, he escaped unhurt when his Land Rover flipped over after a collision with another car near the Sandringham estate. He then had to give up his driving licence after police gave him a warning for driving without wearing a seat belt two days later.

Elizabeth has described Philip, whom she married at London’s Westminster Abbey in 1947, as her “strength and stay” during her long reign. The couple, whose relationship has been dramatised in the popular Netflix TV programme The Crown, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in November.

Reuters

The Windsor family Christmas may be even more horribilis in 2019

Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Day speech is likely to be a bit of a downer, but then the British royals have always been troopers...
World
2 days ago

One has caused a right royal mess, Prince Andrew might say

Besides the obvious ‘royal’, there are four other ‘Rs’ Prince Andrew and his ilk should abide by, writes Leonid Bershidsky
Opinion
3 weeks ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The UK royal family’s crown is slipping, somewhat

Prince Andrew’s ‘unbecoming’ Jeffrey Epstein gaffe is the latest in a long line of the British royal family’s cock-ups
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Prince Philip taken to hospital for pre-existing ...
World / Europe
2.
Christianity Today incurs wrath of Trump for ...
World / Americas
3.
British MPs approve Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal
World / Europe
4.
Germany signs off on climate package after months ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

CHRIS THURMAN: ‘The Crown’ saves the British royals’ bacon — and cabbages

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Prince Harry to pump R118m into Zimbabwe rhino conservation

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.