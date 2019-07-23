Boris Johnson to steer Brexit as next UK prime minister

London — Boris Johnson, the public face of the Brexit campaign, has won the contest to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister, taking over a country in crisis and a government on the brink of breaking apart.

After a six-week leadership race, which he led from the start, Johnson defeated his rival foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt by a landslide in a ballot of the Conservative Party’s roughly 160,000 members.

“I say to all the doubters ... we are going to energise the country, we are going to get Brexit done on October 31, we are going to take advantage of all the opportunities that it will bring in a new spirit of can do,” Johnson said in acceptance speech. “Like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity.”

The result marks the end of a bruising battle for the biggest job in British politics and the start of what threatens to be a brutal new phase in the civil war inside the government over Brexit. The incoming prime minister has just 100 days to negotiate a new divorce deal with the EU before the UK is due to leave the bloc at the end of October.

He must do so despite opposition from the EU and a growing rebellion from his own colleagues, including a group of ministers quitting the government because they can’t work for him.