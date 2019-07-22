World / Europe

Jo Swinson elected Liberal Democrat leader on strong anti-Brexit ticket

Swinson rules out forming a coalition with the main opposition Labour Party

22 July 2019 - 23:14
Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson waves to supporters in London, the UK, July 22 2019. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson waves to supporters in London, the UK, July 22 2019. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG

London — Britain’s pro-EU opposition Liberal Democrats on Monday elected their first female leader on a promise that she will do everything possible to halt Brexit.

Jo Swinson will take charge of a 31-year-old party on the rise due to its unambiguous anti-Brexit position.

Its firm stand against Britain’s split from the European Union saw it come a surprise second behind populist eurosceptic Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the European parliament elections in May.

Opinion polls put the centrist party on more than 20%, should a snap general election be called to resolve the three-year Brexit crisis. Britain is due to leave the EU on October 31.

“As your leader, I will do whatever it takes to stop Brexit,” the Glasgow native told a packed London nightclub where the leadership contest result was announced.

“I am ready to take our party into a general election and win it,” she said.

Swinson became the Liberal Democrats’ first female leader after beating rival Ed Davey by 47,997 votes to 28,021 on turnout of 72% among party members.

Swinson has spent two years as outgoing party leader Vince Cable’s deputy.

Davey served as energy and climate change secretary when the Liberal Democrats were in a coalition government led by Conservative prime minister David Cameron from 2010 to 2015.

Davey is an environmental campaigner who sees climate change as one of Britain’s biggest threats.

Boris Johnson is likely to take over as leader of the governing Conservative Party on Tuesday and replace Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday.

Despite the Conservatives commanding a razor-thin majority in parliament, Johnson says he intends to take Britain out of the EU on October 31, with or without a divorce deal.

Swinson said Britain “deserves better than Boris”.

But she ruled out forming a coalition with the main opposition Labour Party due to its vague Brexit stance.

“Any party that can’t decide where it stands on the biggest issue in a generation doesn’t deserve my time — and doesn’t deserve your vote,” she said.

Labour’s socialist leader Jeremy Corbyn is a lifelong eurosceptic who only this month backed the option of holding a second Brexit referendum — a key Lib Dem demand.

AFP

 

Another UK minister quits before Boris Johnson becomes prime minister

The resignation of Alan Duncan  underlines the strength of feeling in the Conservative Party and parliament against a no-deal Brexit
World
12 hours ago

UK finance minister strikes blow as Boris Johnson prepares to become PM

Philip Hammond says he will resign before he can be fired
World
1 day ago

Eurozone watchdog tells banks to press on with Brexit plans

The postponement of Britain’s departure must not stop banks from being ‘prepared and organised’
World
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Jo Swinson elected Liberal Democrat leader on ...
World / Europe
2.
US sanctions Chinese state-run oil buyer over ...
World / Americas
3.
Congress and White House on brink of deal to ...
World / Americas
4.
Trump hails Pakistan’s role in ‘progress’ on ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

UK Conservative MPs rebel over no-deal Brexit

World / Europe

UK MPs back proposal to hamper a no-deal Brexit

World / Europe

No-deal Brexit almost certain with possible dire consequences

World / Europe

GIDEON RACHMAN: Boris Johnson’s ‘cakeism’ misreads the Blitz spirit

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.