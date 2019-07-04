Tally-ho as Jeremy Hunt sparks debate on unbanning fox hunting in Britain

London — Debate on Britain's ban on fox hunting in Britain has flared up again with Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt saying he would let MPs vote on scrapping the ban on the old blood sport.

Fox hunting was outlawed in 2004 after a long campaign that took up many hours of parliamentary time and often led to countryside clashes between huntsmen and saboteurs.

Thousands marched for and against then Labour prime minister Tony Blair’s plan to introduce a ban.

Opponents said the fox hunts were cruel. Supporters said the centuries-old tradition kept down pests and was an important part of rural life.

Foreign secretary Hunt, one of the two contenders to succeed prime minister Theresa May this month, was quoted by the Daily Telegraph on Thursday as saying he would allow a vote to repeal the ban.

“As soon as there was a majority of parliament that would be likely to repeal the fox-hunting ban, then I would support a vote in parliament,” he said.

After his remark sparked lively debate on social media, Hunt backtracked. He told the BBC there was no parliamentary majority and he did not ever foresee one. “It wouldn’t be my priority as prime minister,” he added.

The opposition Labour Party, which introduced the 2004 Hunting Act ban, was quick to weigh in.

Party chairman Ian Lavery said: “This ... leadership race is going from bad to worse (with) a pledge to bring back this barbaric practice that Labour had proudly banned.”

The RSPCA animal charity, a long-standing opponent, said on its website: “We believe that chasing and killing live animals with dogs is barbaric, outdated and has no place in modern Britain.”

But the pro-hunt Countryside Alliance lobby group said on its website: “The Hunting Act remains a source of massive resentment in the countryside and was passed for all the wrong reasons, unsupported by principle or evidence.

“(We) welcome Jeremy Hunt’s recognition that the Hunting Act represents an ongoing injustice that should be addressed.”

Fox hunting, with its scarlet-jacketed riders, packs of hounds and blaring two-tone horns has been a popular sport in Britain since the 15th century.

A modified form has continued since 2004 in England and Wales, with hounds following a scent trail rather than a live fox. If a fox is caught in the process, it must be shot by a huntsman, not killed by hounds.

