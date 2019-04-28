Spaniards flock to polls in wide-open election after tense campaign

A repeat election is a distinct possibility.

“Above all else today, Spaniards should vote in large numbers to send a … clear message of what we [as a nation] want over the next four years,” Sanchez told reporters after voting at a polling station near Madrid.

Voting was due to end at 8pm (SA time) in mainland Spain for what will be the country’s third national election in four years. Each has further eroded the decades-long dominance of the two biggest parties, the Socialists and the conservative PP.

Leaders of all five main parties, ranging from far-left Podemos through to far-right Vox, expressed similar hopes to Sanchez for a high turnout as they all cast their ballots early.

Early data suggested voters were responding, with more than 41% having cast ballots by 2pm, an early participation second only to that seen in the 1993 election.

Uncertainty and fear

But the mood among many voters was tinged with uncertainty — and in some cases an element of fear.

“I’m more of a [centre-right] Ciudadanos or PP voter but I’m so scared of [far-right party] Vox that I voted … for the Socialists,” said Julio Cesar Galdon, 27, a political science graduate from Madrid.

With the trauma of military dictatorship under Francisco Franco, who died in 1975, still fresh in the memory for its older generation, Spain had long been seen as resistant to the nationalist, populist wave spreading across much of Europe.

But some had no hesitation in switching to Vox, which has disavowed the dictator’s ideology though its signature policies include repealing laws banning Franco-era fascist symbols.

“Last time I voted for the [conservative] PP. This time I voted Vox,” said 50-year-old Madrid bar worker Paula de la Calle. “They are bringing something new, the Spanish principles and values that the PP had started to lose.”

Opinion polls have failed to give a clear picture of how many seats the far-right newcomer will win, but it could easily get dozens, boosted by voter discontent with the established parties and non-mainstream policies that include opposing a law on gender-based violence it says discriminates against men.