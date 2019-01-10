UK’s Jeremy Corbyn canvasses support to break Brexit deadlock

With less than three months before Britain leaves the EU, May has warned legislators if they do vote down her deal, they would be opening the way for a disorderly exit or for Brexit never to happen at all.

Corbyn said if May had confidence in her deal, she should “call that election and let the people decide”.

“If the government cannot pass its most important legislation then there must be a general election at the earliest opportunity,” he told journalists and workers in the northern English city of Wakefield. “Clearly, Labour does not have enough MPs in parliament to win a confidence vote on its own. So members across the House [of Commons] should vote with us to break the deadlock,” he said, adding Labour would call a vote of no-confidence when it had the greatest chance of success.

Time constraints

He said only an election would give the winning party “a renewed mandate to negotiate a better deal” that could pass through parliament, adding an election and renegotiation would probably require an extension to Article 50, which began Britain’s divorce proceedings in March 2017.

Any extension would require the agreement of the other 27 EU member states.

“Moving into office at a period right up against the clock, there would need to be time for that negotiation,” Corbyn said. “An extension would be a possibility because clearly there has to be time to negotiate.”