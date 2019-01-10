Britain’s beleaguered retailers had worst Christmas since 2008

The data is the latest to show the perilous state of UK retailers, who suffered a tough 2018 amid increasing concerns over Brexit and the rise of online shopping. The political uncertainty is denting consumer confidence, and the Bank of England sees no improvement in spending growth this year.

On Tuesday, David Potts, CEO of Wm Morrison Supermarkets, said that consumers have become “increasingly savvy and cautious of the political situation in the country, how that may unfold in 2019, and how it may affect them personally”.

The situation is also hurting retailers’ shares. The FTSE 350 general retailers index has fallen 19% since the end of 2017, almost double the loss of the FTSE 350 itself.

Bloomberg