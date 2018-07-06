Latest UK nerve agent poisoning appears accidental

Salisbury — On Friday, UK police raced to find the object that contaminated a British couple with the Soviet-designed Novichok nerve agent in south-western England where a former Russian spy was poisoned with the same toxin four months ago.

Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley fell ill on Saturday in Amesbury, a small town near the city of Salisbury where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia collapsed on March 4, spreading fear among locals once again.

Police said they had established that the couple, who remain in a critical condition in hospital, were exposed to the nerve agent after "handling a contaminated item". They also did not rule out the possibility of more people coming into contact with the poison, which they suspect may have been left over from the attempted murder on the Skripals, although police have yet to determine whether it was the same batch.

"It is rather scary," a local resident told AFP, as he walked by the canal.

"It is an agent, it is not a gun or a knife that you can find and dispose of. It is something different, it could be on that bench ... it makes me worried." Dentist Jane Turner said she was concerned about children who "can pick things up without even thinking".

London blames Russia for the Skripal attack, with UK interior minister Sajid Javid accusing Moscow of using Britain as a "dumping ground for poison", on Thursday. Russia has strongly denied the accusation.

"It is now time that the Russian state comes forward and explains exactly what has gone on," Javid told parliament. "It is completely unacceptable for our people to be either deliberate or accidental targets, or for our streets, our parks, our towns to be dumping grounds for poison."

But Russia quickly hit back, denouncing Britain for playing "dirty political games", trying to "muddy the waters" and "frighten its own citizens".

"We urge British law enforcement not to get involved in dirty political games," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters. "This government and its representatives will have to apologise to Russia and the international community."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the case as "very worrying" but said Russia had no information "about what substances were used and how they were used".