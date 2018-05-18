World / Europe

Poisoned spy Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital

18 May 2018 - 12:12 Alistair Smout and Michael Holden
Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons arrive to begin work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain, on March 21 2018. File picture: REUTERS
Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons arrive to begin work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain, on March 21 2018. File picture: REUTERS

London — Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy who was poisoned by a nerve agent in Britain more than two months ago, has been discharged from hospital, England’s health service said on Friday.

Sergei Skripal, 66, a former colonel in Russia’s military intelligence who betrayed dozens of agents to Britain, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a public bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack and Western governments including the US have expelled over 100 Russian diplomats.

Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning and has retaliated in kind.

The Skripals were in a critical condition for weeks and doctors at one point feared that, even if they survived, they might have suffered brain damage.

But their health began to improve rapidly, and Yulia was discharged in April.

"It is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave Salisbury District Hospital," the hospital’s CEO, Cara Charles-Barks, said.

Britain and international chemicals weapons inspectors have said the Skripals were poisoned with Novichok, a deadly group of nerve agents developed by the Soviet military in the 1970s and 1980s.

Russia has denied Britain’s charges of involvement in the first known offensive use of such a nerve agent on European soil since the Second World War.

It has suggested Britain carried out the attack itself to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Poisoned spy Sergei Skripal discharged from ...
World / Europe
2.
Malaysian police seize designer bags and ...
World / Asia
3.
WHO raises Congo’s Ebola risk after confirming a ...
World / Africa
4.
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spews ash nine thousand ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

UK poison victim breaks her silence
World / Europe

Russia still raging over nerve agent accusations
World / Europe

UK shuns Russia’s probe proposal
World / Europe

The ‘idiocy has gone too far’ says Russia of UK and US spy-attack retaliation
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.