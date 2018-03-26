Keep shouting, pope urges youth

Carrying a woven palm branch known as a "palmurello", Francis led a procession in front of the largest church in Christendom to commemorate the day the Bible says Jesus Christ rode into Jerusalem and was hailed as a saviour, only to be crucified five days later.

Drawing on Biblical parallels, Francis urged the young people in the crowd not to let themselves be manipulated.

"The temptation to silence young people has always existed," Francis said in the homily of a Mass.

"There are many ways to silence young people and make them invisible. Many ways to anaesthetise them, to make them keep quiet, ask nothing, question nothing. There are many ways to sedate them, to keep them from getting involved, to make their dreams flat and dreary, petty and plaintive," he said.

"Dear young people, you have it in you to shout," he told young people, urging them to be like the people who welcomed Jesus with palms rather than those who shouted for his crucifixion only days later.

"It is up to you not to keep quiet. Even if others keep quiet, if we older people and leaders, some corrupt, keep quiet, if the whole world keeps quiet and loses its joy, I ask you: Will you cry out?"

The young people in the crowd shouted, "Yes!" While Francis did not mention the marches in the US, he has often condemned weapons manufacturing and mass shootings.

Palm Sunday marked the start of a hectic week of activities for the pontiff.

On Holy Thursday he is due to preside at two services, including one in which he will wash the feet of 12 inmates in a Rome jail to commemorate Jesus Christ’s gesture of humility towards his apostles the night before he died.

On Good Friday, he is due to lead a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession at Rome’s Colosseum. On Saturday night he leads an Easter vigil service and on Easter Sunday he delivers his twice-yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and to the world) message.

Reuters