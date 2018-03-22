World / Americas

Poll shows most Americans want stricter gun laws and armed guards in schools

22 March 2018 - 13:48 Maria Caspani
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

New York — A majority of Americans, including Republicans, Democrats and gun owners, want stricter laws on gun ownership and armed guards in schools, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll taken in early March.

Hundreds of thousands of students and their families are expected to march in cities across the US on Saturday to demand stricter gun control, part of the response to a mass shooting at a Florida high school in February.

The following are some of the main findings of the poll.

Guns in schools: About 75% of adults say they want armed security guards in school, with some 53% in favour of publicly funding gun classes for teachers and school personnel, and 45% saying school staff should be encouraged to carry a weapon.

Bipartisan support for gun control: A majority of Democrats and Republican voters support stricter gun laws, including 91% on both sides who say anyone with a history of mental illness should be banned from owning a gun. Of Republicans, 84% believe people on the "no-fly" list should also be banned from gun ownership, and 83% are in favour of expanding background checks. A majority of Republicans also say assault weapons and high capacity ammunition clips should be outlawed.

Gun owners are more likely to vote: Gun owners are more politically active than others, the poll found. They are more likely to be registered to vote, and they express more interest in voting in November’s mid-term elections, when one third of US Senate seats and all the seats in the US House of Representatives will be decided.

Half of gun owners said they are certain to vote compared to 41% of people who do not own a gun.

Gun control is as important as the economy: Gun control is on a par with the economy as a top issue that will motivate US voters in November, the poll found.

Gun owners still approve of the National Rifle Association (NRA): One in four adults say they own a gun and the majority of gun owners say they own more than one gun.

Nearly 60% of gun owners say that the NRA gun-rights advocacy group is either doing "the right amount of work" or it "doesn’t do enough" to promote the interests of gun owners. About 30% say the NRA is "too aggressive" in promoting gun rights.

Separately, about 38% of gun owners also say they would like to vote in November for a congressional candidate who would oppose US President Donald Trump, with 39% saying the country is on the wrong track.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll of 2,389 US adults was conducted between March 5 and 7 and has an overall credibility interval of 4% to 5%.

Reuters

Trump more of a threat to gun sales than bans and increased age limits

More guns were sold when Obama was in power, but the ‘Trump slump’ has seen demand for weapons fall sharply
World
20 days ago

Walmart joins Dick’s in restricting US gun sales

No guns to be sold to anyone younger than 21, and anything resembling an assault rifle will be removed from its website
World
21 days ago

Gun-control activists take aim at Amazon's Jeff Bezos

The online retailer, along with Apple, Roku and other video streaming services, is facing pressure from customers protesting against any corporate ...
Companies
21 days ago

Gucci donates $500,000 to US student gun reform march

Gucci donates $500,000 to US student gun reform march in New York.
Companies
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Food security of about 124-million under acute ...
World / Europe
2.
Poll shows most Americans want stricter gun laws ...
World / Americas
3.
Carbon emissions from energy rose in 2017, says ...
World
4.
Absence of heavyweights SA and Nigeria diminishes ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Trump more of a threat to gun sales than bans and increased age limits
World / Americas

Walmart joins Dick’s in restricting US gun sales
World / Americas

Trump’s new stance on gun restrictions sets him on collision course with NRA
World / Americas

Gun-control activists take aim at Amazon's Jeff Bezos
Companies

Dick’s ends sales of assault rifles at all its US stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Gucci donates $500,000 to US student gun reform march
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Donald Trump’s answer to school shootings is to arm the teachers
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.