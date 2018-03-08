One dead in ‘accidental’ Alabama school shooting

No arrests had been made, Birmingham police chief Orlando Wilson said. "At this particular time, we consider it accidental until the investigation takes us elsewhere."

Tension in US schools is high, after a gunman with an assault-style rifle killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on February 14.

It was one of the deadliest US school shootings in the US, where dozens of massacres have occurred in recent years.

The Alabama school had working metal detectors and would be open on Thursday with heightened security and a crisis team on hand, Lisa Herring, superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, told reporters.

The Florida shooting sparked an unprecedented wave of student-led activism across the US, calling for gun laws to be changed.

The powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) has been an obstacle to reforming the US’s notoriously lax gun laws.

But the Florida school massacre may prove to have been a tipping point, with several major retailers tightening up the conditions under which they sell weapons, and legislative changes in the works at state and federal level.

Reuters, Staff Writer