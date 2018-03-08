World / Americas

One dead in ‘accidental’ Alabama school shooting

08 March 2018 - 09:16 Agency Staff
Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, during a shooting incident on February 14 2018, in this still image taken from video. Picture: WSVN.COM VIA REUTERS

Birmingham — A female student was killed and one person was wounded in a shooting at an Alabama high school on Wednesday that authorities are calling accidental, police said and media reported.

The 17-year-old female student of Huffman High School in Birmingham was taken to the UAB Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Birmingham Police Department said in a statement.

A male was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and released, the department said.

No arrests had been made, Birmingham police chief Orlando Wilson said. "At this particular time, we consider it accidental until the investigation takes us elsewhere."

Tension in US schools is high, after a gunman with an assault-style rifle killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on February 14.

It was one of the deadliest US school shootings in the US, where dozens of massacres have occurred in recent years.

The Alabama school had working metal detectors and would be open on Thursday with heightened security and a crisis team on hand, Lisa Herring, superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, told reporters.

The Florida shooting sparked an unprecedented wave of student-led activism across the US, calling for gun laws to be changed.

The powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) has been an obstacle to reforming the US’s notoriously lax gun laws.

But the Florida school massacre may prove to have been a tipping point, with several major retailers tightening up the conditions under which they sell weapons, and legislative changes in the works at state and federal level.

Reuters, Staff Writer

Trump's new stance on gun restrictions sets him on collision course with NRA

The president said he wanted to go beyond a narrowly focused bill to improve background checks and instead develop a comprehensive plan
7 days ago

