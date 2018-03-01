Trump’s new stance on gun restrictions sets him on collision course with NRA

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday went his furthest yet towards endorsing restrictions on gun sales, bucking Republican Party orthodoxy as he challenged legislators to go big on legislation he said would help prevent more school shootings.

Trump said he wanted to go beyond a narrowly focused bill to improve background checks for gun buyers, which is backed by many of his fellow Republicans, and instead develop a comprehensive plan — even if it includes measures opposed by the powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby, which backed his 2016 candidacy.

"I will sign it," Trump said in a freewheeling, hour-long discussion at the White House with a group of legislators.

Trump had been cautiously weighing changes to gun laws since a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, igniting a wave of national student activism in support of firearm restrictions.

During Wednesday’s televised session, Trump, who has championed gun rights, embraced broader changes to the background check system than those contained in a proposal from John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranked Senate Republican.