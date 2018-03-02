Trump more of a threat to gun sales than bans and increased age limits

Dallas — Age limits and bans on assault-style rifles are in vogue now, but the biggest threat to gun sales may still be US President Donald Trump.

Consumer demand is falling to "new, lower levels", according to the 166-year-old maker of Smith & Wesson firearms. The company, American Outdoor Brands, is bracing for the downturn by cutting jobs and repaying debt. Rivals, including one in bankruptcy, are contending with the same slowdown.

Call it the Trump slump. The gun industry thrived under president Barack Obama, as firearms enthusiasts foresaw potential crackdowns and rushed to stockpile weapons. Those fears have eased — and sales have fallen — since Trump won the White House in November 2016. Gun maker stocks, already on the ropes, took a further hit after the February 14 shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school.

"We will operate our business under the assumption that the next 12 to 18 months could deliver flattish revenues," American Outdoor CEO James Debney said on Thursday on a conference call to discuss earnings.

The shares tumbled 12% to $8.32 in late trading in New York. American Outdoor fell 27% this year up to the close on Thursday, following a 39% drop last year.

Sturm Ruger, a rival, also fell after the close. Remington Outdoor, the iconic gun maker controlled for years by Stephen Feinberg’s Cerberus Capital Management, plunged into bankruptcy last month.