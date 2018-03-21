The March of Our Lives — by the children for the children

Several states already have such laws, which enable family members, authorities or other defined individuals or institutions to petition a court for an order to remove guns from someone who is deemed a threat to self or others. Notably, Cox doesn’t support a federal law to this effect. Even more notably, he doesn’t actually support state laws either.

California has an especially robust set of restrictions that includes a state programme to identify prohibited persons — the Armed Prohibited Persons System (APPS) — and a law enforcement task force to seize guns from them.

Here’s how the state attorney general describes it: "The state of California is the first and only state in the nation to have established an automated system for tracking firearm owners who fall into a prohibited status. The APPS database works to identify individuals who previously procured firearms but later became barred from legally owning them because they were convicted of a felony or a violent misdemeanour, placed under a domestic violence or other restraining order, or suffer from serious mental illness."

Essentially, California has decided that if someone is barred from purchasing firearms because of a history of crime or mental illness, they should turn in any guns they already own. If they don’t, the guns should be taken by the state. Otherwise, in what sense are these individuals "prohibited" from owning guns?