German army is far from fit for service, says report

Spending on defence has been cut repeatedly since 1990, leaving the army with often outdated equipment and the defence industry unable to suddenly increase production to fill the gaps.

Despite government promises to find more cash, "tasks for which there are supposed to be additional people and equipment in future are already upon us", Bartels said. "Soldiers already have to accomplish them as best they can, using whatever is to hand."

The grave state of the Bundeswehr (German army) has persisted even as leaders in Berlin commit troops to increasing numbers of foreign deployments — ranging from their traditional role deterring Russian forces in Europe alongside Nato partners to interventions in conflict zones such as Mali or Iraq.

Allies of Europe’s most populous nation and largest economy, from Washington to Warsaw, complain that Germany is not doing enough to get its army fighting fit.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki complained last week of "free riders" in Nato failing to spend enough and "endangering unity" in the ranks of the alliance, in comments many saw as directed at his western neighbour.

US President Donald Trump has reiterated the years-old American complaint that Germany does not live up to its Nato commitment to spend 2% of gross domestic product on defence. It currently spends just 1.2% of GDP on its military.

This week alone, German media reported that as well as tanks, Germany’s troops supposed to join a Nato "rapid reaction force" lacked protective vests, winter clothing and tents.

"We will make the best possible equipment, training and support available to our soldiers" Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU said in a coalition agreement sealed with the Social Democratic Party that is still to be approved by SPD members.

But even if a prospective new Merkel government loosens the purse strings, "we wouldn’t be in a position to spend more money with our present procurement structures", Bartels said.

AFP