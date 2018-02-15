Middle East peace plan fairly well advanced, says Tillerson

Amman — The US administration’s work on a new Middle East peace plan was "fairly well advanced" and President Donald Trump would decide when to announce it, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday during a visit to Jordan.

Tillerson also signed a five-year aid package that extends US support to Jordan, a key regional ally, despite Trump’s threat to withhold support from states opposed to his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Commenting on the peace plan, Tillerson said: "I have seen the plan.… It’s been under development for a number of months. I have consulted with them, identified areas that we feel need further work.

"So I think it will be up to the president to decide when he feels it’s time and he’s ready to put that plan forward. I will say it’s fairly well advanced."

Trump reversed decades of US policy in December to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and set in motion the process of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv.

The move triggered outrage in the Arab and Muslim world, and led Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to declare that he would not co-operate with the US as a mediator.

Trump has threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that backed a UN resolution calling for Washington to reverse its Jerusalem decision. Jordan backed the resolution.