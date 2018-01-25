Presidents Club to disband after FT’s exposé of harassment at men-only charity dinner

London — Last week, hundreds of male business leaders happily attended London’s Presidents Club Charity Dinner, an annual, men-only fundraiser.

On Thursday they, and government attendees, were rushing to explain, defend themselves against or brush off a report in the Financial Times that hostesses at the event were harassed, groped and insulted.

One company, WPP, said it would end its association with the event, and a world-renowned hospital that had benefited from the fundraiser said it would return all donations.

By late afternoon, the Presidents Club said it would disband.

In the government ranks, parliamentarian Justine Greening, who angrily quit Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet this month, called on the companies that attended the event to publish their gender pay gaps.

Junior minister Anne Milton agreed and said they should report "by the end of this week".

During a clamorous session of the House of Commons, Milton told angry legislators: "There is an association between rich, wealthy people and this sort of behaviour. It is quite extraordinary to me that in the 21st century allegations of this kind are still emerging. People need to know there is a line and where it is. This is also about attitude."

Milton was asked about the report that a charity auction for lunch with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was part of the event.

"The foreign secretary knew nothing of his inclusion in any auction and in no way endorsed the event," Milton said. Johnson’s spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

#MeToo, #TimesUp

The allegations come as the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns have unleashed a groundswell of popular resistance to egregious behaviour by men in industries from movie-making to archaeology.

In response, companies are firming up their anti-harassment training and seeking to distance themselves from practices and traditions that are out of touch with a mushrooming international reckoning with the objectification of women.

That didn’t change the tone at the dinner, according to the FT, which said it had two reporters working as hostesses and others in the dining room.

According to the story, 360 figures from British business, politics and finance attended the dinner and were served by 130 hostesses, who had been told to wear skimpy outfits with matching underwear and high heels.

At an after-party, many of the hostesses were groped, sexually harassed and propositioned, the FT reported.

"We are ending our association with the event," a WPP spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

WPP, the world’s biggest advertising group, said it had traditionally sponsored a table at the Presidents Club dinner to support the event’s fundraising for children’s charities such as the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The company and its attendees were not aware of the alleged incidents at the event, WPP said.

The Great Ormond Street Hospital, which treats seriously ill children, said in a statement that it was "shocked" by the reported behaviour at the dinner and that it would return any previous donations it had received from the event.

The Bank of England also responded since one of the gifts on auction was a tour of the bank and tea with governor Mark Carney.

The central bank said it had not approved any gift for the auction and the winning bidder would not be able to claim his prize. Within the bank, officials were said to be appalled at the reports in the FT.

Tesla cancelled the sale of an electric Model X crossover that had been auctioned at the event, according to a spokesman.

Shutting down

In response to the furore, the Presidents Club said it would not host any further fundraising events and would close down, according to an e-mailed statement from a spokesman.

Earlier, in a separate statement, the club said it was "appalled by the allegations of bad behaviour at the event asserted by the Financial Times reporters".

The event raised several million pounds for disadvantaged children, according to the statement.

"Such behaviour is totally unacceptable. The allegations will be investigated fully and promptly and appropriate action taken."

David Meller, a nonexecutive director at the UK Department for Education, was asked to step down by the government over his role as a co-chair of the charity that organised the event, according to May’s office.

A donor to the Conservative Party, he was awarded the Commander of the British Empire title by the Queen.

Davos reaction

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, overflowing with businessmen and financiers, the report quickly became a topic of conversation. Two public relations executives, speaking independently, sprang to the defence of any potential attendees.

One argued that just the presence of hostesses at an all-male event did not make it bad. When informed of the report’s details, the executive said maybe the guests had no idea the event would turn out as it did.

Some senior investment bankers were more circumspect, acknowledging that the finance industry had a gender problem yet saying they had not heard of such events before.

WPP CEO Martin Sorrell did not attend the dinner, and the company’s table was hosted by Andrew Scott, chief operating officer for Europe, the FT reported.

Sorrell told the BBC on Wednesday that he had never previously seen anything like the behaviour described in the article.

Henry Gabay, co-founder of the hedge fund Duet Group, said he was a guest at the dinner and attended in a personal capacity.

"I haven’t seen nor heard any inappropriate behaviour," Gabay said in an e-mail. "Everybody was friendly and civilised. I left the charity function after dinner."

