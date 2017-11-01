Men, we too must support and believe rape victims

This kind of thinking is not helping us stem the scourge of violence against vulnerable women and children. Studies published by Kilmartin, Rozee and Koos say "when men are taught to be dominant and aggressive, this often leads to hypermasculinity, male peer support for sexual aggression, development of rape myths and adversarial sexual beliefs". Surely, some of SA’s men can be described like this.

South African studies have also reflected that a large number of rape cases go unreported and when they are reported, little is done. Which explains why someone like Ferguson — and any other woman who comes out now and says she was raped — must be believed and supported. It does not matter whether it happened a year ago, a decade ago or even 30 years ago.

We need to be concerned that our attitude towards rape victims may have cowed many women into going to their graves in silence.

Rape is a traumatic experience and in many cases, the victims block it out as a coping mechanism only to have flashbacks years later. So when a woman does come out, we shouldn’t act like the mob that protested outside court, bullied and harassed President Jacob Zuma’s rape accuser, Fezekile Kuzwayo, until she had to flee SA in fear for her life.

Men need to support the victims and assure them of our love and protection. We need to stop asking inappropriate questions and, instead of putting the burden on women to come out and name their abusers, why can’t we find it within ourselves to expose other men?

We must stop behaving as though we own women’s bodies. When we worry about a man’s right to his side of the story, we seem to forget about the woman’s pain.

If we don’t affirm our sisters, wives and mothers by standing firm behind them when they come out and report rape, we are collusive in this culture of silence and the protection of powerful men who abuse their power and positions of authority to prey on women.

Milano said: "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

And as men in the global village, we need to be ready and prepared to give unwavering support and encouragement to women in their struggle to free themselves from patriarchy and all its manifestations, such as assaults, rapes and femicides. Women cannot do this alone.

• Botha works at the Commission for Gender Equality. He writes in his personal capacity.