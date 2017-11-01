Opinion

ME TOO CAMPAIGN

Men, we too must support and believe rape victims

As men in the global village, we need to be ready and prepared to give unwavering support and encouragement to women who speak out

01 November 2017 - 06:04 Mbuyiselo Botha
Recent allegations: Former MP and musician Jennifer Ferguson claimed that football executive Danny Jordaan raped her in a hotel room about 20 years ago. Picture: ELIZABETH SEJAKE
Recent allegations: Former MP and musician Jennifer Ferguson claimed that football executive Danny Jordaan raped her in a hotel room about 20 years ago. Picture: ELIZABETH SEJAKE

After American actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to urge all women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted to tweet two words, "Me too", within days more than 200,000 women declared they had been violated.

In SA, where rape statistics are almost double those of murder, the #MeToo campaign gained momentum like a Mexican wave.

The silence was shattered by former MP and musician Jennifer Ferguson, who named her alleged violator — football bigwig Danny Jordaan. Ferguson claimed the rape happened more than 20 years ago in a hotel room.

I am not using the word "alleged" because I don’t believe Ferguson, who is a wife and mother. I am using "alleged" because I am obliged to by law.

Which brings me to a conversation I had with one of my trusted and respectable male friends — a caring father of five girls.

I know for a fact my friend loves and respects women — his daughters will attest to that. And I know him as a husband who always treats his wife with the respect he also easily and comfortably extends to all women in his community.

But when I mentioned Ferguson’s story, his first response was typical of most men in this country. Although he was outraged and empathised with her, he said it would have served the women’s cause better if she had called Jordaan, confronted him, told him he had hurt her and then gone public with the details, including his response.

He was suggesting that Ferguson should have given Jordaan an opportunity to speak before she went public.

My response was that rape is a violent act against someone vulnerable perpetrated by a person who has learnt to be dominant and aggressive towards a woman or man who is weaker than he is.

A female victim of such violence would experience fear and trauma — as would any person who has been assaulted, shot or stabbed.

Not even a strong man would have the nerve to approach the person who has brutalised him, so why expect this from a more vulnerable woman? And Ferguson has a husband and children to consider in every decision she takes regarding what happened to her in that hotel room.

Women can never know how their husbands and partners will react when they tell them they have been raped. There are many incidents where men walk away from women who have been brutalised, because they perceive them as unclean. Women often have to go through that hurdle first before they even contemplate reporting a rape to the police.

Society’s attitudes do not help rape victims to come out in public and report their violation to the police. A typical South African reaction is to try to find reasons why it happened or even blame the victim for the attack.

This kind of thinking is not helping us stem the scourge of violence against vulnerable women and children. Studies published by Kilmartin, Rozee and Koos say "when men are taught to be dominant and aggressive, this often leads to hypermasculinity, male peer support for sexual aggression, development of rape myths and adversarial sexual beliefs". Surely, some of SA’s men can be described like this.

South African studies have also reflected that a large number of rape cases go unreported and when they are reported, little is done. Which explains why someone like Ferguson — and any other woman who comes out now and says she was raped — must be believed and supported. It does not matter whether it happened a year ago, a decade ago or even 30 years ago.

We need to be concerned that our attitude towards rape victims may have cowed many women into going to their graves in silence.

Rape is a traumatic experience and in many cases, the victims block it out as a coping mechanism only to have flashbacks years later. So when a woman does come out, we shouldn’t act like the mob that protested outside court, bullied and harassed President Jacob Zuma’s rape accuser, Fezekile Kuzwayo, until she had to flee SA in fear for her life.

Men need to support the victims and assure them of our love and protection. We need to stop asking inappropriate questions and, instead of putting the burden on women to come out and name their abusers, why can’t we find it within ourselves to expose other men?

We must stop behaving as though we own women’s bodies. When we worry about a man’s right to his side of the story, we seem to forget about the woman’s pain.

If we don’t affirm our sisters, wives and mothers by standing firm behind them when they come out and report rape, we are collusive in this culture of silence and the protection of powerful men who abuse their power and positions of authority to prey on women.

Milano said: "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

And as men in the global village, we need to be ready and prepared to give unwavering support and encouragement to women in their struggle to free themselves from patriarchy and all its manifestations, such as assaults, rapes and femicides. Women cannot do this alone.

• Botha works at the Commission for Gender Equality. He writes in his personal capacity.

George Bush senior apologises for ‘humorous’ gropes

Good-natured pats on the bum were just part of the former president’s attempts to put people at ease, a spokesman said, after actress Heather ...
World
5 days ago

FT EDITORIAL COMMENT: Nondisclosure has its limits

'Conspiracy of silence' surrounding the film producer’s predatory behaviour not so much a conspiracy as a matter of contractual agreement
Opinion
5 days ago

Employers are key in destroying culture of sexual harassment

Every business should consider how its policies and practices may inadvertently contribute to a culture of acceptance or denial of sexual harassment ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Parched Cape runs out of time
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CARMEL RICKARD: You think Sars isn’t messing up? ...
Opinion / In Good Faith
3.
CAROL PATON: Structural changes will save SA, not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GADFLY: As Big Oil heals, ConocoPhillips is ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: No place to call home for the Guptas and ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Harassment: what happens when women speak out
Opinion

George Bush senior apologises for ‘humorous’ gropes
World / Americas

FT EDITORIAL COMMENT: Nondisclosure has its limits
Opinion

Employers are key in destroying culture of sexual harassment
Opinion

SA suffers fewer contact crimes, but murder is on the rise
National

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: How the #Metoo movement is exposing the truth about abuse
Lifestyle

Harvey Weinstein resigns from his production firm’s board as claims of sexual ...
World / Americas

Did preference falsification enable Harvey Weinstein to keep sexually ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.