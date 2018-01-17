Steve Bannon subpoenaed to appear before Mueller’s Russia investigation

Washington — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller or appear before a grand jury hearing evidence in the Russia investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bannon plans to sit down with Mueller later this month, though a date has not yet been set, according to the person, who discussed the situation on condition of anonymity. The former top adviser to US President Donald Trump doesn’t plan to invoke executive privilege when he meets with Mueller, the person added.

The battle over the reach and limits of executive privilege erupted on Tuesday as Bannon met behind closed doors with members of the House intelligence committee, which issued its own subpoena for his testimony. Lawmakers on the committee said the White House had asserted that Bannon was barred from answering many questions regarding their Russia inquiry.

Intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes confirmed to reporters that he authorised the congressional subpoena, and other lawmakers said he did so, as Bannon declined to answer questions in nine hours of closed-door interviews on Tuesday.

Bannon had agreed to appear voluntarily before the intelligence committee for questioning. After the session began, the New York Times reported that he’d been subpoenaed by Mueller, who’s leading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Representative Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the committee, said the White House had instructed Bannon to not answer many questions on the grounds that it wanted him to preserve the president’s option to assert executive privilege later on. "The scope of this assertion of privilege — if that’s what it is — is breathtaking," Schiff said. "It goes well beyond anything we have seen in this investigation."

"This was effectively a gag order by the White House preventing this witness from answering almost any question concerning his time in transition, in the administration, and many questions even after he left the administration," Schiff said. "This obviously can’t stand. We expect to have Mr Bannon back in, we hope very soon, with a different position by the White House."

Objections to the sweeping pre-emptive claim of potential executive privilege were echoed by representative Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, a Republican who has generally supported the president.

The subpoena was issued "because it is the most tortured analysis of executive privilege I have ever heard of," Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, said on Fox News. "Executive privilege now covers things before you become the CEO — which is just mind-numbing and there is no legal support for it."