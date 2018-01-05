Trump’s 2018 off to a furious start with Bannon’s revelations

The political storm imperils a new phase of Trump’s agenda that the White House hoped would include an overhaul of welfare programmes, a massive infrastructure initiative, and construction of his signature border wall. He’s also weakened just as he enters talks with Democrat leaders on government spending for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The president and his top aides were riding high at the end of 2017. In addition to the tax legislation, he enjoyed strong economic indicators and a sense that his second chief of staff, John Kelly, had finally imposed a semblance of discipline in the West Wing.

‘Fire and Fury’

That confidence was ripped away after news organizations obtained copies of Fire and Fury this week. The book, which Wolff tweeted will be published ahead of schedule on Friday, features vivid anecdotes depicting Trump as paranoid, inept and ignorant and his aides as self-interested, opportunistic and sceptical of their boss’s ability to govern and even his fitness for office.

Wolff’s publisher, Henry Holt and Company, said in a statement that an attorney for Trump had sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding it stop distribution of the book. "We see Fire and Fury as an extraordinary contribution to our national discourse, and are proceeding with the publication of the book," said Patricia Eisemann, a spokesperson for the publisher.

The president’s own actions in the hours preceding and following publication of the book’s excerpts on Wednesday only compounded matters.

Concern over a flippant and provocative tweet Trump issued Tuesday evening comparing nuclear-button sizes with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un deepened on Wednesday as official Washington read Wolff’s reporting, in which the president’s senior advisers describe him as having little grasp of policy and no appetite for the work of governance.

The broadside by Bannon and other former Trump allies comes at an inopportune time. The president is trying to take advantage of the narrow window afforded early in a new administration to make substantial policy changes. He also faces a potential Democrat wave in the 2018 mid-term elections that endangers Republican majorities in Congress.

"Any time a former White House staffer tries to overstate their role, while the White House is expected to do its job every day, is disruptive to the cadence of the White House," said Andy Card, the former White House chief of staff to President George W Bush. "And that’s not an appropriate thing. It was not a decent thing to do. It was inappropriate, selfish and self-serving."

Bannon denunciation

The president’s statement Wednesday, denouncing Bannon, who was quoted in the book predicting that special counsel Robert Mueller would "crack Don Junior like an egg", was welcomed by Republican leaders wary of the Breitbart News chairperson’s elevation of fringe politicians and policies. But the statement also escalated interest in the book, with pre-orders rocketing it to the top of bestseller lists.