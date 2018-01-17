France's Macron visits migration flashpoint to ease fear

Calais, France — French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Tuesday to stem the flow of migrants through the port of Calais, saying he understood the region’s concern about Brexit.

Addressing security forces in Calais, which has borne the brunt in France of an influx of migrants and refugees from Africa and the Middle East, Macron said he would bolster resources to ensure police had what they needed to maintain security while enforcing a fair migration policy.

"There will be no return to ‘the jungle’," said Macron, referring to the squalid tented encampment on the outskirts of Calais that once housed up to 8,000 migrants before it was closed in October 2016.

Macron earlier visited a migrant reception centre near Calais and spoke to refugees and local officials to hear about the pressures on the town and its surrounding Hauts-de-France region, one of the poorest in the country. His visit came ahead of a summit with Prime Minister Theresa May in Britain on Thursday, when the two are expected to deal with Brexit, migration and the 2003 Le Touquet accord, a reciprocal border agreement that has drawn criticism in France.